North Miami Beach Becomes First City in Miami-Dade County to Declare Juneteenth a Municipal Holiday

NMB becomes the first city in Miami-Dade County to observe Juneteenth as a municipal paid holiday for its employees.

"This recognition represents where we are and where we are going as a diverse and vibrant community," said Commissioner Joseph. "I am looking forward to celebrating Juneteenth in North Miami Beach as an official city holiday."

Several local civil rights leaders attended the commission meeting, including Stephen Hunter Johnson, Chair of the Miami-Dade County Black Affairs Advisory Board.

"I applaud the City's leadership for the example they have set by recognizing this important day in our collective American journey. North Miami Beach has set a standard that I hope other local governments follow," expressed Mr. Johnson.

Juneteenth is an annual holiday observing the end of slavery in the U.S. It commemorates June 19, 1865, when news of emancipation reached people in the deepest parts of the former Confederacy in Galveston, Texas.

About the City of North Miami Beach

The City of North Miami Beach and its employees are dedicated to providing its citizens a full range of quality and efficient services and will work to create a better environment in which to live, work, and play. To learn more about the City of North Miami Beach, please visit: www.citynmb.com | Twitter | Facebook

SOURCE City of North Miami Beach