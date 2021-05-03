North Miami Beach Names Street in Honor of Miami-Dade Commissioner Jean Monestime

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The City Commission of North Miami Beach has voted to name Northeast 159th Street to honor Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jean Monestime and his lifetime of public service to the community. The Commission voted unanimously to name the road from West Dixie Highway to Northeast 8th Avenue "Jean Monestime Street," making it one of the longest roads named after a Haitian-American in South Florida. Commissioner Michael Joseph, Esq. was the prime sponsor of this resolution, with Commissioner McKenzie Fleurimond as co-sponsor.

Commissioner Jean Monestime, Miami Dade County District 2, honored as the City of North Miami Beach names Northeast 159th Street after him.

"The City wanted to recognize Commissioner Monestime for his leadership, vision, and longtime support of our community's quality of life. May is Haitian Heritage Month, which makes the timing of this honor especially meaningful," Commissioner Joseph said.

"Commissioner Monestime has been a wonderful mentor and a role model of public service," Commissioner Fleurimond added.

Commissioner Jean Monestime represents District 2 on the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners, which includes parts of North Miami Beach. Monestime is the first Haitian-American to serve as a Miami-Dade County commissioner and the first to chair the commission. Monestime has served as a trailblazer for Haitian American leaders in South Florida and a tireless advocate for the City of North Miami Beach. He was instrumental in securing needed funds for public parks and capital projects in the City, including Father Gerard Jean-Juste Community Center at Oak Grove Park.

The resolution passed by the NMB Commission also urges the Miami-Dade County Commission to co-designate the remaining county road section of 159th Street, from Northeast 8th Avenue to Northwest 6th Avenue, in solidarity with the municipal resolution. The co-designation awaits the confirmation of the Miami-Dade County Commission before becoming final.

About the City of North Miami Beach

The City of North Miami Beach and its employees are dedicated to providing its citizens a full range of quality and efficient services and will work to create a better environment in which to live, work, and play. To learn more about the City of North Miami Beach, please visit:

www.citynmb.com | Twitter | Facebook

SOURCE City of North Miami Beach

Related Links

http://www.citynmb.com

