North Miami Beach recording studio "Oak House by Stop Lookin" earns its first RIAA certification.

Best New Music Studio in Miami receives first GOLD PLAQUE

Launched in May 2020, the rap/hip-hop-focused recording studio exploded onto the studio scene as a haven for both independent and signed artists based in South Florida. The recording industry has flourished since the beginning of Covid-19 and Stop Lookin has taken advantage of the growing scene in Miami. Due to the unprecedented success of Oak House, Stop Lookin opened another studio location in the Wynwood arts district earlier this year in February. Since launch, both recording studios have built large clientele lists including superstar artists such as French Montana, Lil Mosey, $NOT, Raw Youngin & SpotemGottem to name a few.