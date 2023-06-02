North Miami Survey Finds MOCA is Vital Part of Community

Residents in North Miami Find the Arts to be Important

NORTH MIAMI, Fla., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami (MOCA) is a fundamental part of the North Miami community, according to a new poll conducted by Emerson College Polling. The survey of North Miami residents reveals 94% find the arts to be important to their community's quality of life.

MOCA's Executive Director, Chana Budgazad Sheldon said, "While MOCA's reputation for presenting groundbreaking contemporary exhibitions is recognized nationally and internationally, we have always had deep roots in the community. We are thrilled that our hard work and services are being recognized by those we serve."

The strong partnership with the City of North Miami makes MOCA more than a building, it is an anchor within the community. Families are utilizing North Miami resources and facilities: about half of those with children under the age of 18 have attended or know someone who has attended MOCA's educational, cultural, children's art camps or after school programs.

"The relationship with MOCA and the City of North Miami continues to flourish. We continue to participate in multiple Mayor and City Council events such as: Back to School Block Party and Winter Wonderland, and host programs in the community including MOCA at the Library for teens and art classes for seniors, to name a few.

"What is so nice is that our efforts are can be seen in our survey," Sheldon continued.

The survey revealed the deep connection the residents of North Miami have with the arts and MOCA.

Those with children between 6 and 12 were most likely to have visited MOCA, 62% of whom have visited in the last six months.

9 in 10 residents find local and affordable access to the arts to be important to themselves and their families.

Over 90% of residents find institutions like MOCA to be important to boost their local economy and attract people to local restaurants and businesses.

Seventy-nine percent residents are likely to visit MOCA in the next six months. This includes 88% of those who have already visited in the past and plan to return to MOCA in the next several months.

Click here for full results and methodology

About the Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami (MOCA)

MOCA North Miami provides a dynamic intersection of art, community, and culture, showcasing contemporary art and its historical influences through exhibitions, education, and collections. Drawing inspiration from surrounding communities, MOCA connects diverse audiences and cultures by offering a welcoming space to discover new ideas and voices, fostering a lifelong appreciation for the arts. MOCA evolved from the Center of Contemporary Art, established in 1981, and moved into its current building designed by Charles Gwathmey of GSNY in 1996, coinciding with the establishment of its permanent collection.

