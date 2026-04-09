North Park 34 Announces Immediate Availability of Move-In Ready Industrial and Flex Spaces in North Houston

HOUSTON, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- North Park 34, a premier industrial development strategically located in the thriving North Houston business corridor, officially announced today the immediate availability of move-in ready flex and warehouse spaces. Designed to provide industrial users with the structural integrity and security necessary for operational scaling, the park offers specialized solutions for logistics, light manufacturing, and regional distribution. Prospective tenants can view current inventory and site specifications by visiting the official property website at www.northpark34.com .

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As the North Houston industrial market continues to see record demand for functional, high-clearance space, North Park 34 serves as a critical resource for companies requiring professional storefront entries combined with robust warehouse capabilities. Each unit is built to industrial standards, featuring 3-phase power, loading docks, and 18' to 24' clear heights, ensuring that tenants can commission their equipment and begin inventory movement immediately upon occupancy.

Scalable Industrial Solutions for Houston's Trade Sector

North Park 34 offers a variety of standardized configurations to accommodate diverse industrial requirements. For specialized contractors or those requiring a localized distribution point, the park provides 2,500 square foot units. These spaces offer an efficient footprint, featuring 3-phase power and grade-level loading, allowing smaller operations to maintain a professional industrial presence with dedicated signage and high-visibility storefronts.

For businesses requiring expanded warehouse capacity, North Park 34 offers 5,000 and 7,500-square-foot suites. These mid-sized options are designed to maximize cubic footage for high-volume storage and assembly. These units provide the structural power and loading efficiency required for regional service hubs and heavy-tooling workshops. For market leaders and larger regional distributors, the park features units of 10,000+ square feet, providing maximum scalability.

Strategic Logistical Advantage and Professional Management

Located at 15534 West Hardy, North Park 34 offers a significant logistical advantage due to its immediate proximity to Interstate 45 and George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH). This strategic positioning is an asset for any company looking to optimize transit times for logistics, clients, and freight. The park's infrastructure is managed by a professional property management team that handles all exterior maintenance and site-wide CAM, ensuring a clean and functional environment that allows tenants to focus entirely on their industrial production.

To support the rapid pace of the Houston trade market, North Park 34 provides all-inclusive pricing models and immediate availability. Every suite is fully sprinklered, features high-efficiency LED lighting, and includes 3-phase power as a standard feature, reducing the need for costly tenant improvements. The focus remains on providing a versatile, "plug-and-play" industrial environment that can be adapted to specific build-to-suit requirements.

About North Park 34: North Park 34 is a premier industrial and flex-space business park located in Houston, Texas. Operated by Arden Logistics Parks, a national leader in logistics real estate with a 11-million-square-foot portfolio, North Park 34 specializes in providing move-in ready warehouse solutions. The park is dedicated to being a long-term partner for industrial users by offering versatile unit sizes, heavy power capabilities, and strategic access to Houston's major shipping networks. With a focus on transparency and industrial excellence, North Park 34 provides the high-clearance, high-performance infrastructure that enables modern businesses to thrive in the North Houston market.

Contact:

Name - Ryan Norberg

Email – [email protected]

Phone Number - 214-550-7781

SOURCE North Park 34