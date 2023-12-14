North Park Joins Community in Providing Much Needed Supplies to New Arrivals

News provided by

North Park University

14 Dec, 2023, 14:15 ET

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Students, faculty, and staff at North Park University last month gave away clothing, blankets, and supplies to more than 225 newly arrived migrants from Mexico and Venezuela who are currently housed in a former military base nearby.

The 60 volunteers, comprising North Parkers and representatives from the North Park Community Association, Alderman Samantha Nugent's office, Aramark, and other community groups, collected and distributed the items. They also hosted a lunch for the new arrivals—which included men, women, and children—featuring traditional Latin American food.

North Park held the event in Hamming Hall, and items distributed included coats, shoes, gloves, hats, undergarments, and blankets. Once news of the event spread through the community, people stepped forward to contribute. One local woman, a knitter, heard about the effort on social media and sent a message to her fellow knitters across the country. They responded by providing 500 hand-knit hats for the migrants. A group from Highland Park heard of the event and brought ten carloads of donated clothing.

The event was an apt reflection of North Park's mission, according to Tony Zamble, director of University Ministries.

"We are preparing students for lives of significance and service," Zamble said. "Part of our mission is giving students the opportunity to experience the idea of God's glory for neighbor's good. These people are our neighbors; it's a no-brainer that we would be involved."

So many people donated, Zamble said, that the group hosted a second, smaller-scale event at Peterson Elementary School several days later. Zamble and Vice President for Student Engagement Frank Gaytan said they hope this event is a spark for similar efforts. One idea in discussion is developing student-led English language classes for the migrants.

"We do these things intentionally because it really is who we are," Gaytan said. "And not just this single event with the migrants, but we want our students to serve all our neighbors, Chicago, and the world. This is who we are."

In September, the City of Chicago approved the $1.5 million purchase of the former U.S. Marine Corps facility at 3034 W. Foster Ave. to house 500 migrants for up to 60 days each.

ABOUT NORTH PARK UNIVERSITY
North Park University is city-centered, intercultural, and emerging as the model for Christian higher education in 21st century America.

SOURCE North Park University

