North Park Launches Fully Online Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling

CHICAGO, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective fall 2024, North Park University's Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling (MACMHC) will be entirely online. This shift from a hybrid program will provide its students maximum flexibility and accessibility and outstanding instruction and mentorship.

Dr. Lori Scrementi, dean of the School of Professional Studies, said the decision to go completely online was made after speaking to students.

"Our students are working adults with busy life schedules," Scrementi said. "For this reason, moving from an on-campus to an online MACMHC program, where most of the courses are asynchronous, will allow the flexibility that our students have been asking for and still allow them to complete their degree in as little as two years."

The MACMHC program provides comprehensive academic and clinical training in professional counseling. It equips students to be ethically skilled counselors serving culturally and spiritually diverse communities.

Students in the program receive a strong foundation in counseling theory, understand the profession's legal and ethical responsibilities, and master the skills necessary for effective client assessment, diagnosis, and treatment. Upon program completion, students can apply to take the National Counselor Examination to become licensed professional counselors in Illinois and numerous other states.

Students who earn their MACMHC go on to have fulfilling careers as individual, group, family, and addictions counselors at community mental health centers and private practices, among other specializations.

North Park University is city-centered, intercultural, and emerging as the model for Christian higher education in 21st-century America.

