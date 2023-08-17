North Park Launches Fully Online Master of Arts in Educational Leadership Degree

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning in September, North Park University will offer its Master of Arts in Educational Leadership (MAEL), which leads to a principal endorsement, in a fully online program that provides flexibility while teaching vital skills including relationship building.

The program will be led by Drs. Daniel Walsh and Theresa Alberico-Madl, each highly respected throughout the Chicagoland educational community.

The synchronous online program will be slightly different from the current blended program, which is still in place. But certain key things will remain the same, according to Alberico-Madl.

"We are small enough that we can give each student the attention they need, yet we are experienced enough to share leadership skills and best practices," Alberico-Madl said. "Because Dan and I mentor beginning principals through the Illinois Principal Association, it allows us to stay relevant and current with issues today's leaders face."

Alberico-Madl and Walsh believe the foundational relationships they build will transfer via electronic teaching methods. However, they also recognize the importance of cohorts to build community, and throughout the semester will arrange for several in-person, optional events to maintain that sense of cohesiveness. Courses are designed and scheduled for working educators, with classes meeting once a week on weeknights or Saturdays. Cohorts are scheduled for completion in 24 months. The program helps students acquire the Illinois State Principal Endorsement or Teacher Leader Endorsement (formerly Type 75).

Alberico-Madl said the MAEL is perfect for those individuals who are interested in developing their own leadership skills and pursuing opportunities to make a greater difference in education.

Applicants must have two years of teaching experience and two letters of recommendation. Applications are currently being accepted for the fall.

