North Park Theological Seminary Dean Dennis Edwards Releases Book on Christian Humility

News provided by

North Park University

21 Nov, 2023, 12:00 ET

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned speaker and writer Rev. Dr. Dennis Edwards, dean of North Park Theological Seminary (NPTS), has released his much-anticipated book Humility Illuminated: The Biblical Path Back to Christian Character, which examines the importance of being humble while practicing the Christian faith.

At a book signing hosted by North Park's Seminary, Edwards met with students, staff, and local pastors and engaged. He was introduced by Jon Boyd, associate publisher and academic editorial director at InterVarsity Press, which published the book.

"I want to talk about how rare Dennis is," Boyd said. "He's a scholar in biblical studies who wants to bring that scholarship to fruition for the church, and that is a beautiful thing. For it to come in book form is a gift."

In the book, released November 7, Edwards examines America's obsession with competition and how the drive to be the best creates a society of haves and have-nots that favors the elite. And yet, he writes, some of our greatest innovations have humble roots in immigrant and underserved communities.

"From a biblical perspective, the most remarkable models of godliness emerge from among the lowly. This view from the bottom reveals that humility includes a submissive posture before God as well as a peacemaking posture with other people," he wrote.

An in-demand speaker and ordained pastor in the Evangelical Covenant Church (ECC), Edwards spent October addressing ECC pastor & spouse retreats in four conferences (Pacific Northwest, Midsouth, Southeast, and Great Lakes). He spoke about the value of humility, arguing it is perhaps the single most distinctive identity marker of followers of Jesus.

In addition to serving as dean of NPTS, Edwards is vice president for church relations and an associate professor of the New Testament. He earned his PhD and Master of Arts in Biblical Studies from Catholic University and holds degrees from Cornell University and Trinity Evangelical Divinity School. His recent publications include Do Black Lives Matter: How Christian Scriptures Speak to Black Empowerment, co-edited with Lisa Bowens, and Might from the Margins: The Gospel's Power to Turn the Tables on Injustice.

ABOUT NORTH PARK UNIVERSITY and NORTH PARK THEOLOGICAL SEMINARY
North Park University is city-centered, intercultural, and emerging as the model for Christian higher education in 21st century America.

SOURCE North Park University

Also from this source

North Park University Welcomes Third Largest Class, Rises in Ranks in U.S. News & World Report

North Park University Welcomes Third Largest Class, Rises in Ranks in U.S. News & World Report

North Park University this fall enrolled its third largest class of first-year students while also seeing its rankings rise significantly in several...
North Park University Receives Nearly $1 Million in Grants for Civic Engagement, Internship Programs

North Park University Receives Nearly $1 Million in Grants for Civic Engagement, Internship Programs

North Park University (NPU) has received a $937K grant from the Lilly Endowment to fund a faith-based project aimed at disenfranchised youth, as well ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Books

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Education

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.