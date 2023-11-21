North Park Theological Seminary Dean Dennis Edwards Releases Book on Christian Humility

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned speaker and writer Rev. Dr. Dennis Edwards, dean of North Park Theological Seminary (NPTS), has released his much-anticipated book Humility Illuminated: The Biblical Path Back to Christian Character, which examines the importance of being humble while practicing the Christian faith.

At a book signing hosted by North Park's Seminary, Edwards met with students, staff, and local pastors and engaged. He was introduced by Jon Boyd, associate publisher and academic editorial director at InterVarsity Press, which published the book.

"I want to talk about how rare Dennis is," Boyd said. "He's a scholar in biblical studies who wants to bring that scholarship to fruition for the church, and that is a beautiful thing. For it to come in book form is a gift."

In the book, released November 7, Edwards examines America's obsession with competition and how the drive to be the best creates a society of haves and have-nots that favors the elite. And yet, he writes, some of our greatest innovations have humble roots in immigrant and underserved communities.

"From a biblical perspective, the most remarkable models of godliness emerge from among the lowly. This view from the bottom reveals that humility includes a submissive posture before God as well as a peacemaking posture with other people," he wrote.

An in-demand speaker and ordained pastor in the Evangelical Covenant Church (ECC), Edwards spent October addressing ECC pastor & spouse retreats in four conferences (Pacific Northwest, Midsouth, Southeast, and Great Lakes). He spoke about the value of humility, arguing it is perhaps the single most distinctive identity marker of followers of Jesus.

In addition to serving as dean of NPTS, Edwards is vice president for church relations and an associate professor of the New Testament. He earned his PhD and Master of Arts in Biblical Studies from Catholic University and holds degrees from Cornell University and Trinity Evangelical Divinity School. His recent publications include Do Black Lives Matter: How Christian Scriptures Speak to Black Empowerment, co-edited with Lisa Bowens, and Might from the Margins: The Gospel's Power to Turn the Tables on Injustice.

ABOUT NORTH PARK UNIVERSITY and NORTH PARK THEOLOGICAL SEMINARY

