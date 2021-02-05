North Park University Adds Extra Layer of COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Protocols

CHICAGO, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- North Park University (North Park) has partnered with SHIELD Illinois to implement a robust COVID-19 surveillance testing program.

SHIELD Illinois, a saliva-based PCR test for COVID-19 developed by the University of Illinois, is being used to test approximately 10-20% of faculty, staff, and students including higher risk groups such as athletics, music, art, and theatre. To aid in planning and compliance, the same pool will be tested weekly.

"We are thrilled that these advancements put us in a position to add an important layer of mitigation to our existing COVID-19 protocols," said North Park's Eric McQuaid.

Launched January 20, 2021, in anticipation of the Spring semester, this extra layer of risk mitigation allows for the identification of asymptomatic cases, leading to early isolation, contact tracing, and ultimately the further reduction of spread.

Evidence-based risk mitigation COVID-19 strategies have been implemented since North Park reopened in-person classes. In place beginning Fall 2020, these measures include a team of health care professionals on campus to screen, assess, test, quarantine/isolate, and contact trace.

The CDC, and higher education governing bodies, continue to guide the preparation and maintenance to protect the health, safety, and wellness of the campus community. In addition, North Park's Pandemic Response Team, monitors through a Campus Alert System, COVID-19 metrics at both the campus and city level, to track how the virus is affecting the community.

With results within 24-hours reported from SHIELD directly to the campus community member via an online patient portal, SHIELD Illinois will enable North Park to catch cases that may have been missed without a broader surveillance testing program. "We'll be doing all of the same things as the Fall, but now with the tremendous tool of high-frequency testing of asymptomatic community members at our fingertips," said McQuaid.

North Park's Pandemic Response Team uses a tiered approach to guide decisions on tightening or loosening risk mitigation measures to protect the health and safety on campus.

"We are all in this together – and I could not be prouder of our Pandemic Response Team and our campus community," said North Park President Mary K. Surridge.

