North Park University and National Science Foundation Support Diversity in STEM

CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a joint commitment to prepare more undergraduate students in careers as highly qualified scientists, engineers, and technicians, the National Science Foundation (NSF) has awarded North Park University (North Park) with a $650,000 grant. As part of the grant, North Park will select 20 first-year students, each of whom will receive a $5,000 annual scholarship for four years. The grant will fund:

$20k over the four-year period

over the four-year period Two cohorts of 10 students; 20 students total

Undergraduate degree-seeking students majoring in physics/engineering or biology

STEM-focused, urban industry immersion program

Guided by faculty, the STEM Scholars Cohort learn on- and off-campus in a hands-on curriculum, with a focus on biology, physics or engineering.

"The Scholars engage in authentic, immersive, and experiential learning with industry, government, and our partners such as ComEd, Argonne National Lab, and MC Machinery Systems," said North Park's STEM Scholars Cohort Advisor Dr. Eric Brown.

"The industry partners, combined with working alongside faculty, prepare students for direct entry into the workforce or graduate school," said Dr. Brown.

The program includes undergraduate research, internships, class projects, and one-on-one academic and career advising. The cohort is guided by faculty to foster strong connections within the industry and to help students develop job skills and knowledge about science and engineering-oriented careers.

As part of NSF's initiative, the North Park STEM Scholars Cohort advisory committee is seeking a diverse cohort.

"All eligible students entering North Park as freshman during the Fall 2020 semester interested in pursuing a research career in physics, engineering, or the biological sciences are encouraged to apply," said Dr. Brown.

North Park and its state-of-the-art science facilities, established experiential learning curriculum, and dedicated faculty will be available to the inaugural cohort.

"This historic award will be absolutely transformational in the lives of our STEM students," said North Park President Mary K. Surridge. "The grant represents a tremendous amount of excellent work by our distinguished faculty."

Space is limited to 20 incoming first-year scholarship recipients. Applications now being accepted for the 2020-2021 inaugural cohort.

