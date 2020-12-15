North Park University and UIC Partner on Athletic Training Program Admissions

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- North Park University (North Park) and the University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC) co-developed a partnership agreement for selected UIC graduates to gain admission into North Park's Master of Science in Athletic Training (MSAT) program. Through this agreement, graduating seniors and alumni from UIC's Department of Kinesiology and Nutrition have the opportunity to join North Park's established MSAT program taught by leaders in the field of athletic training.

The Commission on Accreditation of Athletic Training Education (CAATE) requires students, interested in becoming athletic trainers, to graduate from a CAATE-accredited master's program to take the Board of Certification (BOC) exam; earning a MSAT will prepare students to pass their BOC exam. Interest in the partnership program is expected to be high, as Gen Z college students are passionate about pursuing healthcare-related careers working directly with athletes.

"North Park's and UIC's partnership represent the coming together of two higher ed institutions providing students access to a quality education and advance their careers," said Dr. Kelly Potteiger, North Park's Professor of Athletic Training.

The two-year curriculum equips graduates with tools and experiences to contribute to the evolution of athletic training and societal health. Students learn through clinical experiences and hands-on training – all taught by a seasoned faculty in the world-class city of Chicago.

"A MSAT degree gives students the opportunity to develop confidence in a challenging, accredited, competency-based program while simultaneously building preparedness for a direct and clear career path," said Dr. Karrie L. Hamstra-Wright, UIC's Visiting Director of Undergraduate Studies.

Criteria to the Partnership Program includes:

Initial selection materials submitted to UIC faculty and staff selection committee

Final admissions decision and ATCAS voucher generated from North Park faculty first week of April

faculty first week of April Prerequisites for North Park's MSAT program completed at UIC

MSAT program completed at UIC Transfer credits approved by UIC to meet course requirements permitted

Benefits of the North Park UIC Admissions Partnership

Seamless transition: all UIC Department of Kinesiology and Nutrition courses meet MSAT admission requirements

Simple application: admission fees are waived for selected UIC graduates

Strong foundation: UIC Kinesiology science-based curriculum prepares students for MSAT program

Pre-health advising: customized to assist students in their academic journey

