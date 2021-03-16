North Park University Extends Test Optional Policy into Fall 2022

CHICAGO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- North Park University (North Park) has long reviewed its applicants on a holistic basis – grade point average, rigor of high school curriculum, perseverance, extra-curricular activities, and standardized test scores all are considered towards meeting admission criteria.

The decision for North Park to go test optional for Fall 2022 was approved by North Park University President Mary K. Surridge to accommodate all students. The decision is a natural one – North Park is an institution that has always valued the diverse strengths of its student body that come in many forms such as academics, athletics, intercultural background, drive to succeed, and contributions to society.

For Fall 2022 the school will consider the whole student, as it always has. The University not only rewards what students accomplish in the classroom, but also what they bring outside of the classroom and to their communities.

The decision to extend our test-optional policy is about recognizing that access to higher education should be an equitable process, especially with the challenges students and families may have experienced due to the pandemic.

"Going test optional for this current academic year has been a success as the quality of our applicant pool is wide and diverse, so we want to extend the test optional policy into Fall 2022," said Anthony Scola, North Park's Vice President for Enrollment Management and Marketing. "All applicants should have the ability to apply, be admitted, and receive financial aid without a test date dictating this timeline," added Scola.

By making the SAT/ACT optional, North Park is removing what can be an obstacle in meeting admission criteria. "Many students have had to pivot to online learning and we want our applicants to know we recognize this challenge," said Scola.

"North Park looks forward to welcoming another pool of applicants offering their desire to learn in a city-centered, intercultural, and Christian setting taught by excellent faculty," said Scola.

North Park is one of only 17 universities in the Midwest cited by peers for "Best Undergraduate Teaching" in U.S. News rankings.

North Park University is city-centered, intercultural, and emerging as the model for Christian higher education in 21st Century America.

