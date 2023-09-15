North Park University Receives Nearly $1 Million in Grants for Civic Engagement, Internship Programs

News provided by

North Park University

15 Sep, 2023, 12:00 ET

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North Park University (NPU) has received a $937K grant from the Lilly Endowment to fund a faith-based project aimed at disenfranchised youth, as well as a $15K grant for internships from the Illinois Board of Higher Education (IBHE).

As part of the Lilly grant, NPU's Center for Civic Engagement will launch a five-year project called "Intergenerational Inquiry: Intentional Conversations to Innovate Next Generation Faith Development" and will be led by Richard Kohng, assistant vice president for Civic Engagement.

Lilly's Christian Parenting Initiative funds the project and will equip parents and congregations to share faith more effectively with children.

"It is our hope that Intergenerational Inquiry will drive new innovations in youth and parent/caregiver engagement while featuring the dynamic impact of partner organizations such as the Urban Outreach Foundation," Kohng said. "We also hope this project will build new collaborative pathways with our founding denomination, the Evangelical Covenant Church, in supporting next-generation faith development and social impact outcomes."

Assistant Professor of Psychology Dr. Amy Governale will help implement the proposal process and oversee program evaluation. Professor of Biblical and Theological Studies Dr. Joel Willits and Professor of Communications Dr. Daniel White Hodge will also support curriculum design.

Separately, NPU received a grant from the IBHE for a one-year project through its Illinois Cooperative Work Study program to fund paid summer internships in summer 2024. The program, which will be led by Cristina Ricano, assistant director of Career Development, will allow five NPU students who are also Illinois residents to take internships at local businesses. The goal is to expand opportunities for students to pursue internships and seek permanent employment in Illinois after graduation.

ABOUT NORTH PARK UNIVERSITY 
North Park University is city-centered, intercultural, and emerging as the model for Christian higher education in 21st-century America.

SOURCE North Park University

Also from this source

North Park Launches Fully Online Master of Arts in Educational Leadership Degree

North Parker Ivana Chmielewski BS '18 MS '23 Named Schweitzer Fellow

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.