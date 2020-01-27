North Park University trains students to be future ministry leaders

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a new Christian Ministries Studies (CMS) major being offered at North Park University, students develop their spiritual formation and a comprehensive ministry skill set in classes taught by practitioners working in their field of expertise.

The CMS curriculum focuses on areas including local church ministry; global ministry camping, intercultural, and youth ministry leadership; church planting; and next generation ministries.

"The heart of CMS is the formation of disciples that in turn make disciples, that in turn make disciples," said Dr. Beth Seversen, North Park's Associate Professor of CMS.

As students develop their leadership skills and apply their sense of adventure, passion for people, and desire to lead a life of significance and service, the CMS major offers a practical ministry experience centered on several areas:

Formation-focused — intentional towards forming Christian character, vision, and values.

Biblically-saturated — embracing the whole of Scripture to shape, motivate, and guide the work of ministry.

Globally-oriented — directed toward God's mission meeting the needs of the whole world.

City-focused — serving and inhabiting the city through practicums, internships, and city excursions.

Interculturally-competent — practicing skillful intercultural communication while embracing and committing to diversity, inclusion, and social justice.

"At the core of North Park is its commitment to Christian higher education, and this new major reflects all of our values—city-centered, intercultural, and Christian," North Park President Mary K. Surridge said.

Student engagement begins with North Park's intercultural, city-centered location. Jessica Reneria, a senior, appreciates how North Park allows her to "learn how to communicate with other cultures and how to step into other cultures."

Throughout the CMS program, students are matched with ministry opportunities in urban, suburban, and rural contexts. Local and international internships and volunteer and/or paid ministry are available to students.

In furthering the mission of God to the whole earth and serving the margins of society, Dr. Seversen says, "We are preparing students for God's co-mission to serve his Church and his global mission throughout the world."

"I'm excited to welcome students into Christian Ministries Studies as they develop life-long leadership skills for their work in ministry," President Surridge said.

Applications to North Park's CMS program are now being accepted.

