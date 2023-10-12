North Park University Welcomes Third Largest Class, Rises in Ranks in U.S. News & World Report

News provided by

North Park University

12 Oct, 2023, 12:00 ET

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North Park University this fall enrolled its third largest class of first-year students while also seeing its rankings rise significantly in several categories of the U.S. News & World Report's annual rankings, rising 10 spots to #29 among best Regional Universities in the Midwest and to #8 for Top Performers on Social Mobility, up from #15 last year.

"For three consecutive years, North Park has successfully welcomed strong incoming classes of first-year students. Our elevation in multiple categories of the U.S. News & World Report's annual rankings—especially in measures of increased social mobility for our graduates—affirms the exceptional work being done in our very diverse student community. North Park is a rising regional university fostering an environment of academic excellence, faith development and service opportunities for all our students," said President Mary K. Surridge.

North Park's increased enrollment bucks both national and statewide trends of decreasing college enrollment. In Illinois, the number of high school seniors graduating in 2023 was down 5% from 2015, and numbers suggest that by the mid-2030s, that number will decrease another 22%, drastically reducing the number of potential college enrollees, according to a recent Crain's Chicago Business article.

"The past three years have shown that students and parents are searching for a mission-driven community like North Park. We are unique in so many ways—centered on Christian values, located in the greatest city in the world, and intentionally intercultural. North Park continues to provide the skills necessary to make a significant impact in Chicago and throughout the world," said Vice President for Enrollment Management and Marketing Anthony Scola.

North Park's significant rise in the U.S. News & World Report annual rankings, particularly the social mobility ranking, which means the university excels at helping students from under-resourced backgrounds enroll in and finish college, is a testament to the university's dedication to providing an excellent education to all.

In its annual ranking, U.S. News & World Report took into account 17 measures of academic quality at 1,500 degree-seeking institutions. The magazine also considers student satisfaction, costs of attending, and campus life in determining its rankings.

ABOUT NORTH PARK UNIVERSITY 

North Park University is city-centered, intercultural, and emerging as a compelling model for Christian higher education in America.

SOURCE North Park University

Also from this source

North Park University Receives Nearly $1 Million in Grants for Civic Engagement, Internship Programs

North Park University Receives Nearly $1 Million in Grants for Civic Engagement, Internship Programs

North Park University (NPU) has received a $937K grant from the Lilly Endowment to fund a faith-based project aimed at disenfranchised youth, as well ...
North Park Launches Fully Online Master of Arts in Educational Leadership Degree

North Park Launches Fully Online Master of Arts in Educational Leadership Degree

Beginning in September, North Park University will offer its Master of Arts in Educational Leadership (MAEL), which leads to a principal endorsement, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Awards

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.