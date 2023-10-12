North Park University Welcomes Third Largest Class, Rises in Ranks in U.S. News & World Report

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North Park University this fall enrolled its third largest class of first-year students while also seeing its rankings rise significantly in several categories of the U.S. News & World Report's annual rankings, rising 10 spots to #29 among best Regional Universities in the Midwest and to #8 for Top Performers on Social Mobility, up from #15 last year.

"For three consecutive years, North Park has successfully welcomed strong incoming classes of first-year students. Our elevation in multiple categories of the U.S. News & World Report's annual rankings—especially in measures of increased social mobility for our graduates—affirms the exceptional work being done in our very diverse student community. North Park is a rising regional university fostering an environment of academic excellence, faith development and service opportunities for all our students," said President Mary K. Surridge.

North Park's increased enrollment bucks both national and statewide trends of decreasing college enrollment. In Illinois, the number of high school seniors graduating in 2023 was down 5% from 2015, and numbers suggest that by the mid-2030s, that number will decrease another 22%, drastically reducing the number of potential college enrollees, according to a recent Crain's Chicago Business article.

"The past three years have shown that students and parents are searching for a mission-driven community like North Park. We are unique in so many ways—centered on Christian values, located in the greatest city in the world, and intentionally intercultural. North Park continues to provide the skills necessary to make a significant impact in Chicago and throughout the world," said Vice President for Enrollment Management and Marketing Anthony Scola.

North Park's significant rise in the U.S. News & World Report annual rankings, particularly the social mobility ranking, which means the university excels at helping students from under-resourced backgrounds enroll in and finish college, is a testament to the university's dedication to providing an excellent education to all.

In its annual ranking, U.S. News & World Report took into account 17 measures of academic quality at 1,500 degree-seeking institutions. The magazine also considers student satisfaction, costs of attending, and campus life in determining its rankings.

