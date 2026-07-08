NORTH Performance Announces Pre-Order Launch Following Surge in Consumer Demand

All-in-one performance supplement built for the forever athlete gains national attention ahead of September debut

DOVER, Del., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NORTH Performance, the next-generation all-in-one performance supplement designed to target all seven human performance domains simultaneously, has announced the opening of pre-orders following an unexpected surge in consumer demand driven by organic word-of-mouth from its founding athlete co-owner roster.

NORTH Performance is built around a two-product daily system: Foundation, an all-in-one effervescent tablet, and Ultra, an advanced performance stack formulated to target all seven human performance domains at clinical doses with full ingredient transparency. The brand is co-developed by Dr. Masi Reynolds, a leading orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine physician, and manufactured at an NSF-certified, FDA-compliant facility in Lindon, Utah.

The demand surge follows a recent appearance by NORTH co-owner and actor Scott Eastwood on The Joe Rogan Experience, during which Eastwood spoke candidly about the brand and its formulation. The unscripted moment introduced North Performance to a global audience and led to a significant spike in site traffic and pre-orders before the brand officially launched.

"What happened on the Rogan podcast is a direct reflection of how we built this company," said Paul Oliver, CMO of NORTH Performance. "Our co-owners aren't paid to talk about NORTH. They have equity in the business, and they believe in the product. When that comes through organically in front of millions of people, it validates everything we set out to do."

NORTH Performance targets active adults of all ages: surfers, skiers, mountain bikers, trail runners, fighters, and everyday athletes who refuse to slow down. The brand is co-owned by a founding roster of elite athletes and public figures spanning action sports, combat sports, and lifestyle, whose collective audience exceeds 100 million followers. Unlike traditional supplement brands that rely on paid ambassadors, every NORTH co-owner holds real equity in the business.

The product is co-developed by Dr. Masi Reynolds, a Division IA athlete, globally recognized orthopedic surgeon, and co-founder of Silicon Valley Orthopedics, alongside a team of regenerative scientists. Foundation and Ultra are manufactured at Factory 6 in Lindon, Utah, an NSF-certified, FDA-compliant cGMP facility with full lot traceability and rigorous quality control at every stage.

NORTH Performance is committed to full ingredient transparency, with no shortcuts or compromises. The brand is also a proud member of 1% for the Planet, committing one percent of annual revenue to certified environmental nonprofits.

Pre-orders are now open at northperformance.com. The full product launch is scheduled for September 2026.

About NORTH Performance

At NORTH, we're all about the movement. We believe longevity isn't just about living longer. It's about living better. Inspired by a generation of athletes who never stop pursuing their passions, NORTH was created to power a life without limits - for the extreme athlete and the everyday enthusiast alike.

NORTH was made by athletes, for athletes. All of our founding members are adventure athletes themselves, including our own Dr. Masi Reynolds, a Silicon Valley orthopedic surgeon who's built a career out of helping elite athletes stay in the game for longer. Co-owned by a stacked roster of world-champion athletes, creators, and adventurers, our team knows what peak performance feels like - and are all obsessive about helping others reach theirs.

NORTH isn't just a supplement. It's a mission statement, a philosophy for living that bonds our tribe of likeminded limit-pushers together. We stand for healthier people living more active lives, redefining what's possible for themselves - and for the rest of us.

Media Contact:

Benny Cruickshank | Be Courteous Communications

[email protected] | 312.753.8718

SOURCE NORTH Performance