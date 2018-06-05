North Pole Press Titles Will Be Available in Microsoft's eBookstore via Ingram's CoreSource and Internationally Through a New Agreement With Ingram's Lightning Source

MARYVILLE, Tenn., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- North Pole Press ("NPP") digital books will be available now in the Microsoft Store through its new agreement with CoreSource®, Ingram's digital asset management and distribution service. NPP printed titles also will be available now in England, Canada, the European Union, Australia, Germany, Russia, South Korea, Poland, China, India, and Italy through its new agreement with Ingram's Lightning Source which offers print-on-demand services.

North Pole Press Author, Joe Moore The Santa Claus Trilogy

The eBook store is designed to provide more digital content to Microsoft's 600 million+ users of Windows 10 operating system. Marcel Garaud, a senior director of business development at Microsoft, recently said that the eBook store is designed to "offer millions of people a great opportunity to get more value out of their PCs."

eBooks from North Pole Press can soon be purchased through the Microsoft Store app or on Microsoft's website. Customers can read the eBooks using the Edge browser embedded in the Windows operating system or download them for offline reading.

"We're currently focused on making finding, purchasing, and reading an eBook on Windows a seamless experience," Garaud said. He stated that using Microsoft provides a "simplified interface, customizable learning tools, offline support, and a growing catalog of available titles."

"Microsoft's eBook store offers us yet another channel to reach readers and gain new fans of our titles," said Mary Moore, the publisher of the North Pole Press. "We are extremely excited to be working with Microsoft and Ingram to provide new digital content for readers to enjoy."

"Ingram's vast reach allows us to better serve our customers outside the United States, which is a growing market for us," Moore stated. "We are increasing our distribution, marketing and reader platforms tremendously so that everyone may enjoy our books."

"International distribution and availability are extremely important to presses in this age," said Kelly Gallagher, VP Content Acquisitions for Lightning Source. "We look forward to helping North Pole Press expand its readerships in other countries and online."

Both North Pole Press and Ingram are based in Tennessee. Microsoft is based in Seattle, Wash.

More information can be found at NPP's website at www.thenorthpolepress.com and view our 1-minute video here https://youtu.be/6ETe_73l3cE.

About Ingram | www.ingramcontent.com

The world is reading and Ingram Content Group ("Ingram") connects people with content in all forms. Providing comprehensive services for publishers, retailers, libraries and educators, Ingram makes these services seamless and accessible through technology, innovation and creativity. With an expansive global network of offices and facilities, Ingram's services include digital and physical book distribution, print-on-demand, and digital learning. Ingram Content Group is a part of Ingram Industries Inc. and includes Ingram Book Group LLC, Ingram Publisher Services LLC, Lightning Source LLC, VitalSource Technologies LLC, Ingram Library Services LLC, and Tennessee Book Company LLC.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-pole-press-titles-will-be-available-in-microsofts-ebookstore-via-ingrams-coresource-and-internationally-through-a-new-agreement-with-ingrams-lightning-source-300659695.html

