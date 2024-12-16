North Raleigh Ministries Announces a Public Fundraising Appeal

Donations ensure that new participants thrive with increased programs and staff.

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- North Raleigh Ministries is launching a public fundraising appeal to ensure more Raleigh community members can receive the resources, programs, and individualized care and support they need to thrive. For the past 20 years, North Raleigh Ministries has served Raleigh individuals and families in crisis. The public funding appeal will enable North Raleigh Ministries to serve more participants, hire additional staff, and develop new programs to serve people living in 11 of Raleigh's 15 zip codes. North Raleigh Ministries opened its new Crisis and Development Center at 2809 E. Millbrook earlier this year after launching a capital campaign called "Building Strong Foundations." Thanks to a $1M grant from Wake County and additional funding from its partners and corporate donors, that 19,300-square-foot facility houses a food pantry, program staff offices, classrooms, and private and group meeting space. North Raleigh Ministries provides resources and transformational services to people unable to meet basic living needs.

"North Raleigh Ministries is unique because of faith and evidence-based practices. We offer three main programs. We build relationships by providing various food support options to help those in need with tangible resources. If participants are ready to make significant life changes, our coaching programs ensure they have the tools and educational support to move toward financial preparedness. And if they are in crisis, our pastoral care gently guides them toward stability," said Lesley Funk, Director of Programs at North Raleigh Ministries.

"I've learned to believe in myself since coming to North Raleigh Ministries," said Chimarri, a North Raleigh Ministries participant. "I've learned to budget, balance, and speak to people. It's been a 360 change since I got here. It helped me with endurance and with my faith. And now I am a peer volunteer here, so I can help others by sharing information and resources with them."

"It makes you feel like you are part of something," said Finessa, a North Raleigh Ministries participant, "Any time that you offer your community resources that are funded by your neighbors. It makes it a better place to live."

To donate to the "Building Strong Foundations" campaign, visit https://buildingstrongfoundations.org/give/.

In October, North Raleigh Ministries began a "Mindful Meals" program, which helps Raleigh's older population address food insecurity and isolation and assist with some of their health and well-being needs. Since moving into its new Crisis and Development Center in May, North Raleigh Ministries has served 3,936 people from its Food Pantry, 62 families have completed coaching programs and are now moving toward financial preparedness, and our pastoral care teams have helped our participants move through crisis toward a more sustainable and thriving future.

Since 2004, North Raleigh Ministries has served nearly 100,000 Raleigh residents. In 2023, North Raleigh Ministries helped nearly 9,500 adults and children with grocery assistance and provided crisis support for more than 1000 families. After graduating from the Journey Program, 32 families collectively paid down nearly $24,600 in debt and saved more than $17,000 for their emergency funds. Visit https://northraleighministries.com/

