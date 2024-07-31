NORTH SHORE ANIMAL LEAGUE AMERICA AND PRESENTING SPONSOR SCOOTER'S COFFEE® CELEBRATING DOGust 1st® - THE OFFICIAL BIRTHDAY FOR ALL RESCUED DOGS

Animal Shelters, Rescue Groups, and Happy Adopters Worldwide Honor Importance of Adoption & Impact Rescue Dogs Have on Our Lives

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thursday, August 1st is DOGust 1ST ® the official birthday for all rescue dogs – and North Shore Animal League America, along with presenting sponsor Scooter's Coffee®, is encouraging animal lovers across the country and around the globe to join in celebrating the meaning and joy our adopted animals bring to our lives.

DOGust 1st - THE OFFICIAL BIRTHDAY FOR ALL RESCUE DOGS Post this Happy DOGust 1st - the official birthday of rescue dogs everywhere. Photo Credit: North Shore Animal League America

The actual birthdates for most rescued dogs are unknown, so Animal League America created DOGust 1st to celebrate rescues (those already adopted and those awaiting loving homes.) Since 2008, these "Mutt-i-grees" have had this day designated in their honor as a thank you for the powerful difference they make in our lives.

This year, Scooter's Coffee is the presenting sponsor of DOGust 1st. North Shore Animal League America and Scooter's Coffee will be helping shelter partners across the country with adoption events, promotions, and opportunities to win funding grants to help continue their life-saving work.

Scooter's Coffee has also created a Birthday PAWty menu of drinks in honor of DOGust 1st, and 10% of proceeds from the sales of these three specialty beverages during the month of August will be donated to North Shore Animal League America.

The Birthday PAWty Latte features world-class espresso paired with vanilla and white mocha flavors to provide that classic birthday cake flavor. The Birthday PAWty Smoothie features the same birthday cake flavor blended with our delicious smoothie base and ice for a blended birthday treat! Finally, the Birthday PAWty Infusion powered by SCOOOT! Energy™ brings tropical and vanilla flavors together for a sweet and creamy take on our energy infusions. These drinks come topped with either whipped cream or vanilla cold foam and finished with festive rainbow sprinkles to really get the PAWty started!

In addition, customers will have the opportunity to make donations to Animal League America directly through more than 800 Scooter's Coffee locations nationwide. Select locations will host birthday PAWty celebrations on DOGust 1sdt, inviting customers to Scoot On Around™ with their furry friends for a pup cup and a celebration.

Additionally, thousands of shelters, rescue groups, influencers, organizations, and animal lovers nationwide and globally observe DOGust 1st. By encouraging adoption specials, birthday themed activities, and local media opportunities, the hope is even more rescue dogs will find loving, responsible homes.

To find a participating DOGust 1st shelter partner and Scooter's Coffee location near you, visit www.animalleague.org/dogust1st

For photos and videos of dogs celebrating, Scooter's Coffee Pet Cup ATMs, and related assets for DOGust 1st, visit: DOGust 1st ASSETS: Photos, B-Roll, Graphics

Photo & Video Credit: Courtesy of North Shore Animal League America

#DOGust1st #GetYourRescueOn

About SCOOTER'S COFFEE®

Founded in 1998 by Don and Linda Eckles in Bellevue, Nebraska, Scooter's Coffee uses only the finest coffee beans in the world, which are roasted by its affiliated company, Harvest Roasting, in Omaha, Nebraska. In over 25 years of business, the key to Scooter's Coffee's success is simple: stay committed to the original business principles and company's four core values, which are Integrity, Love, Humility and Courage. The Scooter's Coffee Brand Promise, often recited to franchisees, customers and employees, is: "Amazing People, Amazing Drinks… Amazingly Fast!®" It represents the company's business origins and reflects a steady commitment to providing an unforgettable experience to loyal and new customers.

Scooter's Coffee's network includes 800 stores in 30 states and is striving to become the #1 drive-thru specialty coffee franchise system in the nation. Scooter's Coffee ranked #13 on Yelp's 2023 list of 50 Most Loved Brands in the U.S. and ranked #2 on Franchise Times Fast & Serious 40 Smartest-Growing Franchises in 2024.

For more information, visit scooterscoffee.com or call 877-494-7004. To connect with Scooter's Coffee, visit Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or X (formerly Twitter) and share your favorite moments by tagging @scooterscoffee using the hashtag #ScootOnAround.

About NORTH SHORE ANIMAL LEAGUE AMERICA®

Over the past 80 years since its founding, North Shore Animal League America has saved more than 1.1 million lives. As the world's largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization, we understand that a rescue isn't complete until each animal is placed into a loving home. Our innovative programs provide education to reduce animal cruelty and advance standards in animal welfare. We reach across the country to rescue animals from overcrowded shelters, unwanted litters, commercial breeding facilities, natural disasters and other emergencies and find them permanent, loving homes. www.animalleague.org

