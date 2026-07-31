NORTH SHORE ANIMAL LEAGUE AMERICA CELEBRATING DOGust 1st® - THE OFFICIAL BIRTHDAY OF ALL RESCUE DOGS

Animal Shelters, Rescue Groups, and Happy Adopters Worldwide Champion Adoption

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saturday, August 1st is DOGust 1ST ® – the official birthday for all rescue dogs – and North Shore Animal League America is joining animal lovers nationwide and around the globe in celebrating all the joy and love adopted animals add to our lives.

DOGust 1st LOGO

The actual birthdates of most rescued dogs are unknown so, in 2008 Animal League America created the DOGust 1st holiday to celebrate all rescues (those already adopted and those still waiting for their forever homes.) This day was designated in honor of all these incredible animals. Now, thousands of shelters, rescue groups, influencers, organizations, and animal lovers celebrate DOGust 1st around the world.

North Shore Animal League America has shelter partners across the country and globe signing up to participate on DOGust 1st celebrations. With DOGust 1st events featuring adoption specials, birthday themed activities, and local media coverage, even more rescue dogs will find loving, responsible homes and further shine a light on the importance of rescue and adoption.

To find a participating DOGust 1st shelter partner, visit www.animalleague.org/dogust1st

For photos and videos of dogs celebrating and related assets for DOGust 1st, visit:

DOGust 1st MEDIA ASSETS

About NORTH SHORE ANIMAL LEAGUE AMERICA®

For more than 80 years, North Shore Animal League America has rescued dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens from overcrowded shelters, puppy mills, natural disasters, and other emergencies across the country. Guided by our no-kill mission to rescue, nurture, adopt, and educate, our dedicated teams provide the medical care, support, and time these animals need to heal, grow stronger, and find loving homes. More than 1.2 million lives have already been saved but more are still waiting for their second chance. For more information and how to help, please visit: www.animalleague.org

MEDIA CONTACT:

ILENE SCHREIBMAN

Director of PR & Media

Cell: (516) 448-4706

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE North Shore Animal League America