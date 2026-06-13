GOOD WORKS, GIVING, AND GLAMOUR SHINE AT NORTH SHORE ANIMAL LEAGUE AMERICA'S RESCUE GALA CELEBRATING ANIMAL RESCUE AND ADOPTION

Attendees Included Event Chairperson Beth Stern, Event Host Will Ganss, Event Entertainer Joshua Radin, Liz Gillies, The Dogist (Elias Weiss Friedman,) and Others.

Proceeds to Fund Ongoing Mission to Rescue, Nurture, Adopt, and Educate.

NEW YORK, June 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- North Shore Animal League America, the beloved and trailblazing no-kill animal rescue and adoption organization, hosted their annual Rescue Gala on Friday, June 12 at New York City's iconic Plaza Hotel. This year's event drew attendees from all sectors of New York's animal-loving community and beyond, many of whom have adopted from North Shore Animal League America.

BETH STERN [Photo Credit: Amy Mayes Photography] JOSHUA RADIN, BETH STERN, WILL GANSS [Photo Credit: Amy Mayes Photography]

Animal lover/adopter and ABC News' multi-Emmy Award-winning Will Ganss served up warmth and wit as the evening's Host. North Shore Animal League America foster-parent, spokesperson, board member, and author of the new children's book Coco and Stephen Together Forever, Beth Stern graced the ballroom as event Chairperson.

The night's program was dedicated to highlighting the tireless work Animal League America staff and volunteers, which is paramount in creating hopeful futures for every animal we encounter. Heartbreaking yet heartwarming stories of animal rescue, recovery and adoption blended with frank, footage demonstrating the immense time, energy, and funding necessary to ensure the organization's life-saving work can continue.

A special performance by Singer/Songwriter Joshua Radin of his new song, "Tomorrow's Gonna Be Better" featured a videowall of animals adopted (and some still available) from North Shore Animal League America as the backdrop. DJ Jon Blak took over the festivities as gala attendees took over the dance floor. Jessa V. and The Fringe provided atmospheric music during the cocktail hour and dinner.

This year's Crystal Collar Award was presented to Jeff Schick, in recognition of his longtime commitment to Animal League America and his efforts to help shelters ensure all animals are adopted into loving, responsible homes.

Coney Island's Abraham Lincoln High School received the Mutt-i-grees Crystal Collar Award honoring their decade-long embrace of the Mutt-i-grees Curriculum and the inspirational and fundraising efforts by the Mutt-i-grees Student Ambassadors to help homeless animals. Abraham Lincoln High School was among the first Mutt-i-grees schools to adopt a dog from North Shore Animal League America and incorporate her into daily life.

Among the "bold face names" to stride our blue carpet while cradling adorable, adoptable puppies in addition to Event Chairperson Beth Stern, Host Will Ganss and fiancé Jason Sparks, and singer/songwriter Joshua Radin were Actress/Singer Liz Gillies; Photographer/Influencer/Author Elias Weiss Friedman (The Dogist); TV Producer & Personality/Comedian Brian Balthazar; Fashion Designer Marc Bouwer; Award-Winning Filmmaker Don Hardy; and North Shore Animal League America Board Member/Treasurer Don LaRocca, Jr.

Rescue Gala sponsors included Fetch Pet Insurance, MWI Animal Health® Cencora, LifeProof™ with Petproof Technology Exclusively at The Home Depot, EatStrong, Boehringer Ingelheim, Northwell Health, Neuberger Wealth, Covetrus, Jeff and Robin Schick, Zeta, Production Solutions, Jovia Financial Credit Union, Perlman & Perlman, Direct Mail Processors (DMP), Tito's Vodka, Victoria Perla & Paul Guyardo, Zoetis, Morgan Stanley, and IDEXX.

In Kind Donations courtesy of AIG Graphics, Earth Rated, Found My Animal, Joshua Radin, MelMade Cookies, Minuteman Press Glen Cove, Pure Pup Paste, RR Donnelly, SamiaLynn Illustrations & Design, Sketches by Deanna First, VideoMagic.

To learn more about the Rescue Gala, the Online Auction, and how to donate to help North Shore Animal League America continue saving lives, visit www.animalleague.org/rescue-gala-2026/

Rescue Gala supports North Shore Animal League America's ever-expanding no-kill mission with all proceeds from the event dedicated to the ongoing no-kill mission to Rescue, Nurture, Adopt, and Educate. With this support, Animal League America will be able to save many more animals' lives and provide the best quality of life for those in their care as they await adoption into responsible, loving forever homes.

For more information on our life-saving work, visit www.animalleague.org

For more images, please visit our DROPBOX:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/w3s2aw0pnzzwnye3xmlhr/AK1rR4WSGPjDd2RlXz9dkAU?rlkey=qjngfc0ntg6rpcekslin8m487&st=hk9chjfp&dl=0



Media Contact:

ILENE SCHREIBMAN

Director of PR & Media Events

Phone: (516) 448-4706

Email: [email protected]

ABOUT NORTH SHORE ANIMAL LEAGUE AMERICA

North Shore Animal League America - the world's largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization—has saved the lives of more than 1.2 million dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens at risk of euthanasia. Through our many innovative programs, we reach across the country to rescue animals from overcrowded shelters, unwanted litters, commercial breeding facilities, natural disasters and other emergencies and find them responsible, loving homes. As a leader in the no-kill movement, we are dedicated to promoting shelter pet adoptions; encouraging spay/neuter programs; reducing animal cruelty; ending euthanasia; and advancing the highest standards in animal welfare. Please join us in saving the lives of innocent animals by donating to support our lifesaving mission. www.animalleague.org.

#GetYourRescueOn

SOURCE North Shore Animal League America