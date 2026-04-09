EVERY ROAD LEADS HOME: 2026 TOUR FOR LIFE® KICKS OFF COAST-TO-COAST ROADTRIP TO HIGHLIGHT ANIMAL RESCUE & ADOPTION

North Shore Animal League America Launches 26th Tour For Life®, Their Annual, Cooperative Pet Adoption Initiative Spotlighting the Lifesaving Work of the Animal Rescue Community Nationwide

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Every Road Leads Home! North Shore Animal League America's Tour For Life® -their annual, national cooperative mobile pet adoption event – is hitting the road, crisscrossing the country on a journey to help homeless animals, encourage pet adoption, and celebrate the incredible work being done every day by shelters and rescue groups nationwide.

(PRNewsfoto/North Shore Animal League America)

North Shore Animal League America is kicking off their 26th annual Tour For Life®, proudly sponsored by Lifeproof™ with Petproof™ Technology Carpet and Turf, sold exclusively at The Home Depot, and made possible with support from Rachael Ray® Nutrish™, in the Atlanta market on April 10. The route will feature adoption events in collaboration with shelter and rescue partners in 66 cities/towns in 36 states before it wraps at the end of May.

Animal League America's Mobile Adoption Unit will be traversing the country helping shelter partners showcase their adoptable animals at these events. Lifeproof™ with Petproof™ Technology Carpet and Turf will have customized glass trucks on the road, setting up activations at several dozen locations as well.

"Rescue is teamwork. We're excited to launch this year's Tour For Life journey and spread the message that animal rescue and adoption is the future," said Diane Johnson, VP., Operations, North Shore Animal League America. "and our lifesaving mission continues."

"Tour For Life is our chance to collaborate with our shelter partners on one shared goal: saving animals' lives and finding them loving homes," said Anthony Angioletti, Sr. Dir. Offsite Events & National Activations, North Shore Animal League America. "Everyone involved is a hero."

Tour For Life is a cornerstone initiative of Animal League America designed to highlight and celebrate the life-saving work of local rescue groups and shelters nationwide and stress the importance of adoption – not only of kittens and puppies, but of older cats and dogs, as well as animals with special needs. In 2025, more than 2,700 adoptions were facilitated as part of Tour For Life. To date, more than 37,000 animals have found homes since Tour For Life's inception in 2000.

For more information about Tour For Life 2026 and a list of shelter partners participating nationwide, visit: www.animalleague.org/TourForLife

For media assets visit 2026 TOUR FOR LIFE Creative Assets

** Credit: North Shore Animal League America**

For more information on our life-saving work, including adoption, pet health & wellness, volunteering, and donations please visit www.animalleague.org

Media Contact:

ILENE SCHREIBMAN

Director of PR & Media Events

Phone: (516) 448-4706

Email: [email protected]

About NORTH SHORE ANIMAL LEAGUE AMERICA

North Shore Animal League America has saved more than 1.2 Million lives. As the world's largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization, we understand that a rescue isn't complete until each animal is placed into a loving home. Our innovative programs provide education to reduce animal cruelty and advance standards in animal welfare. Our staff and volunteers work tirelessly in the pursuit of our vision of a world where all companion animals find permanent homes and end the euthanasia. For more information, visit www.animalleague.org

About LIFEPROOF™ WITH PETPROOF™ TECHNOLOGY CARPETAND TURF

Lifeproof™ with Petproof™ Technology Carpet and Turf is sold exclusively at The Home Depot. The carpet and turf are designed to stand up to any household pet mess with superior comfort, style, cleanability, and durability. When purchasing any Lifeproof carpet with the Lifeproof carpet pad, stain and wear warranties are upgraded to lifetime coverage. Lifeproof with Petproof™ Technology Carpet and Turf is the worry-free choice for pet parents and busy families. For more information, visit homedepot.com/petproof

About RACHAEL RAY® NUTRISH™

Rachael Ray® NutrishTM is a leading brand in the Post Consumer Brands™ pet food and treats portfolio. Nutrish offers specially crafted dog and cat food and snacks recipes featuring high-quality ingredients and backed by our team of nutrition and dog and cat experts. With every Nutrish purchase, a portion of the sale's proceeds goes to The Rachael Ray Foundation®, which funds charitable organizations supporting local communities through animal rescue, fostering, adoptions, medical care, and supplies for animals in need. To learn more about Nutrish, visit nutrish.com

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SOURCE North Shore Animal League America