NORTH SHORE ANIMAL LEAGUE AMERICA CONTINUES TO RESCUE FROM, AND SUPPORT, SHELTER PARTNERS IMPACTED BY HURRICANES HELENE & MILTON

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- North Shore Animal League America is continuing to bring in rescues, and support, shelter partners impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. This clears space for displaced animals and enables the shelters to do the necessary repairs to get back up and running at full capacity.

Over the past month, Animal League America's Rescue Teams have transported much-needed supplies (for humans and animals) and returned to Long Island with dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens from North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and Florida. With transports arriving twice a week for the past three weeks our Adoption Centers are nearing capacity, and our veterinary teams are working non-stop to examine all the animals and get them ready for adoption.

"We have maintained contact with our shelter partners in advance of, and throughout, these weather emergencies. We are continuing to provide supplies and support and have transported over 100 dogs, cats, puppies and kittens to our campus to free up space at the shelters and help the animals find homes," said Joanne Yohannan, SVP, Operations, North Shore Animal League America. "Now we need our animal loving community to help out as well by adopting, volunteering and/or donating."

To find a shelter partner near you and to donate please visit www.animalleague.org

Over the past 80 years since its founding, North Shore Animal League America has saved more than 1.2 million lives. As the world's largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization, we understand that a rescue isn't complete until each animal is placed into a loving home. Our innovative programs provide education to reduce animal cruelty and advance standards in animal welfare. We reach across the country to rescue animals from overcrowded shelters, unwanted litters, commercial breeding facilities, natural disasters and other emergencies and find them permanent, loving homes. www.animalleague.org

