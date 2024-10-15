NORTH SHORE ANIMAL LEAGUE AMERICA CONTINUES TO RESCUE FROM, AND SUPPORT, SHELTER PARTNERS IMPACTED BY HURRICANES HELENE & MILTON

News provided by

North Shore Animal League America

Oct 15, 2024, 06:01 ET

Leaders in Animal Welfare Exemplify Teamwork Among Rescue Community As They Continue Supporting Partners in the Storm-Ravaged South. Please Do Your Part and Adopt, Foster, Volunteer and/or Donate

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- North Shore Animal League America is continuing to bring in rescues, and support, shelter partners impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.  This clears space for displaced animals and enables the shelters to do the necessary repairs to get back up and running at full capacity. 

Continue Reading
Photo: North Shore Animal League America
Photo: North Shore Animal League America
Photo: North Shore Animal League America
Photo: North Shore Animal League America

Over the past month, Animal League America's Rescue Teams have transported much-needed supplies (for humans and animals) and returned to Long Island with dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens from North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and Florida.  With transports arriving twice a week for the past three weeks our Adoption Centers are nearing capacity, and our veterinary teams are working non-stop to examine all the animals and get them ready for adoption.

"We have maintained contact with our shelter partners in advance of, and throughout, these weather emergencies. We are continuing to provide supplies and support and have transported over 100 dogs, cats, puppies and kittens to our campus to free up space at the shelters and help the animals find homes," said Joanne Yohannan, SVP, Operations, North Shore Animal League America.  "Now we need our animal loving community to help out as well by adopting, volunteering and/or donating."

To find a shelter partner near you and to donate please visit www.animalleague.org 

For photos and videos of and related assets for visit:  DROPBOX OF MEDIA ASSETS

Photo & Video Credit: Courtesy of North Shore Animal League America

MEDIA CONTACT: 
        KATHLEEN LYNN
        Senior Communications Director
        Cell:       (516) 528-7878  
        Email:   [email protected]  

About NORTH SHORE ANIMAL LEAGUE AMERICA®
Over the past 80 years since its founding, North Shore Animal League America has saved more than 1.2 million lives.  As the world's largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization, we understand that a rescue isn't complete until each animal is placed into a loving home.  Our innovative programs provide education to reduce animal cruelty and advance standards in animal welfare.  We reach across the country to rescue animals from overcrowded shelters, unwanted litters, commercial breeding facilities, natural disasters and other emergencies and find them permanent, loving homes.  www.animalleague.org
#GetYourRescueOn

SOURCE North Shore Animal League America

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

NORTH SHORE ANIMAL LEAGUE AMERICA AND PRESENTING SPONSOR SCOOTER'S COFFEE® CELEBRATING DOGust 1st® - THE OFFICIAL BIRTHDAY FOR ALL RESCUED DOGS

NORTH SHORE ANIMAL LEAGUE AMERICA AND PRESENTING SPONSOR SCOOTER'S COFFEE® CELEBRATING DOGust 1st® - THE OFFICIAL BIRTHDAY FOR ALL RESCUED DOGS

Thursday, August 1st is DOGust 1ST ® the official birthday for all rescue dogs – and North Shore Animal League America, along with presenting sponsor ...
SKY'S THE LIMIT AS NORTH SHORE ANIMAL LEAGUE AMERICA'S "CELEBRATION OF RESCUE" STAR-STUDDED EVENT HONORS 80-YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF LIFE-SAVING WORK

SKY'S THE LIMIT AS NORTH SHORE ANIMAL LEAGUE AMERICA'S "CELEBRATION OF RESCUE" STAR-STUDDED EVENT HONORS 80-YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF LIFE-SAVING WORK

North Shore Animal League America, the world's largest no-kill animal rescue and adoption organization, hosted a "Celebration of Rescue" on Friday,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Natural Disasters

Natural Disasters

Natural Disasters

Natural Disasters

Animals & Pets

Animals & Pets

News Releases in Similar Topics