NORTH SHORE ANIMAL LEAGUE AMERICA LEADS WORLDWIDE CELEBRATION OF DOGust 1ST® - THE OFFICIAL BIRTHDAY FOR ALL RESCUE DOGS

North Shore Animal League America

31 Jul, 2023, 15:20 ET

Animal Shelters, Rescue Groups, and Happy Adopters, Nationally and Internationally, Encouraged to Celebrate the Role Adopted Dogs Play in Our Lives

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuesday, August 1st is DOGust 1ST ®– the official birthday for all rescue dogs – and North Shore Animal League America is encouraging animal lovers around the country and globe to join them in celebrating the incredible meaning our adopted animals add to our lives.

Photo Credit: North Shore Animal League America
Photo Credit: North Shore Animal League America

Since the actual dates of birth for most rescued dogs are unknown, Animal League America created DOGust 1st to celebrate rescue dogs (those adopted and those awaiting loving homes.) Since 2008, these "Mutt-i-grees" have had this day designated to honor the incredible impact they make on our lives. 

"This is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate rescue dogs and the invaluable role they play in our lives, while raising awareness about the importance of rescue and adoption," said Joanne Yohannan, Senior Vice President, Operations, North Shore Animal League America. 

In honor of DOGust 1st, North Shore Animal League America, and many of their shelter partners across the country, will be participating in DOGust 1st festivities throughout the week (August 1 – 7.) By encouraging adoption specials, birthday themed activities, and local media opportunities, even more rescue dogs are expected to find loving, responsible homes. 

To find an adoptable pet at a shelter or rescue group in your area go to www.animalleague.org.

To find a participating DOGust 1st group near you visit www.animalleague.org/dogust1st.

For video highlights of DOGust 1st, visit: DOGUST 1ST ASSETS

Photo & Video Credit: North Shore Animal League America

MEDIA CONTACT: 
KATHLEEN LYNN
Senior Director of Communications
Cell: (516) 528-7878
Email: [email protected]

#DOGust1st     #GetYourRescueOn

About NORTH SHORE ANIMAL LEAGUE AMERICA
Animal League America has saved more than 1.1 million lives. As the world's largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization, we understand that a rescue isn't complete until each animal is placed into a loving home. Our innovative programs provide education to reduce animal cruelty and advance standards in animal welfare. We reach across the country to rescue animals from overcrowded shelters, unwanted litters, commercial breeding facilities, natural disasters and other emergencies and find them permanent, loving homes. www.animalleague.org

SOURCE North Shore Animal League America

