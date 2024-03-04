NORTH SHORE ANIMAL LEAGUE AMERICA'S 2024 TOUR FOR LIFE® HEADING COAST-TO-COAST TO SHINE A LIGHT ON ANIMAL RESCUE AND ADOPTION

With Support from Rachael Ray® Nutrish®,  The World's Largest Cooperative Pet Adoption Event Will Highlight The Lifesaving Work of Shelter Partners Nationwide

NEW YORK, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- North Shore Animal League America, the world's largest no-kill animal rescue and adoption organization, is kicking off their 24th annual Tour For Life®, on Monday, March 4th. The world's largest cooperative mobile pet adoption event brings awareness to the plight of homeless animals all across the country and will run through mid-April.

With support from Rachael Ray® Nutrish®, 2024's Tour For Life will feature adoption events in collaboration with shelter and rescue partners in 60 cities/towns and 37 states. 

More than 30,000 dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens have been adopted into homes across the country as a result of the annual Tour For Life® since its beginning in 2001. A cornerstone initiative of Animal League America, the goal of Tour For Life is to highlight and celebrate the life-saving work of local rescue groups and shelters nationwide and stress the importance of adoption – not only of kittens and puppies, but of older cats and dogs, as well as animals with special needs. 

For more information about Tour For Life 2024 and a list of shelter partners participating nationwide, visit : www.animalleague.org/TourForLife 

For media assets visit              2024 TOUR FOR LIFE MEDIA ASSETS
                                                 ** Credit: North Shore Animal League America**

For more information on our life-saving work, including adoption, pet health & wellness, the SpayUSA program, volunteering, and donations please visit www.animalleague.org

About NORTH SHORE ANIMAL LEAGUE AMERICA

North Shore Animal League America has saved more than 1.1 Million lives. As the world's largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization, we understand that a rescue isn't complete until each animal is placed into a loving home. Our innovative programs provide education to reduce animal cruelty and advance standards in animal welfare. Our staff and volunteers work tirelessly in the pursuit of our vision of a world where all companion animals find permanent homes and end the euthanasia. For more information, visit www.animalleague.org

About RACHAEL RAY® NUTRISH®

Rachael Ray® Nutrish® is a premium pet food and snacks brand committed to nourishing dogs and cats. Nutrish offers dog and cat food and snacks featuring delicious, high-quality ingredients for a variety of pet diets. In addition to offering premium pet food and snacks, Nutrish supports animal welfare broadly by partnering with a number of organizations promoting animal wellness. Every bowl of Nutrish® you feed your dog or cat has helped us donate over $7 million a year to The Rachael Ray Foundation™. These donations are used for care, medical supplies, treatments and more to help animals in need. To learn more about Rachael Ray Nutrish, visit nutrish.com.

