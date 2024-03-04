NORTH SHORE ANIMAL LEAGUE AMERICA'S 2024 TOUR FOR LIFE® HEADING COAST-TO-COAST TO SHINE A LIGHT ON ANIMAL RESCUE AND ADOPTION

TOUR FOR LIFE - The World's Largest Cooperative Mobile Pet Adoption Event - IS BACK! Post this

More than 30,000 dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens have been adopted into homes across the country as a result of the annual Tour For Life® since its beginning in 2001. A cornerstone initiative of Animal League America, the goal of Tour For Life is to highlight and celebrate the life-saving work of local rescue groups and shelters nationwide and stress the importance of adoption – not only of kittens and puppies, but of older cats and dogs, as well as animals with special needs.

For more information about Tour For Life 2024 and a list of shelter partners participating nationwide, visit : www.animalleague.org/TourForLife

About NORTH SHORE ANIMAL LEAGUE AMERICA

North Shore Animal League America has saved more than 1.1 Million lives. As the world's largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization, we understand that a rescue isn't complete until each animal is placed into a loving home. Our innovative programs provide education to reduce animal cruelty and advance standards in animal welfare. Our staff and volunteers work tirelessly in the pursuit of our vision of a world where all companion animals find permanent homes and end the euthanasia. For more information, visit www.animalleague.org

About RACHAEL RAY® NUTRISH®

Rachael Ray® Nutrish® is a premium pet food and snacks brand committed to nourishing dogs and cats. Nutrish offers dog and cat food and snacks featuring delicious, high-quality ingredients for a variety of pet diets. In addition to offering premium pet food and snacks, Nutrish supports animal welfare broadly by partnering with a number of organizations promoting animal wellness. Every bowl of Nutrish® you feed your dog or cat has helped us donate over $7 million a year to The Rachael Ray Foundation™. These donations are used for care, medical supplies, treatments and more to help animals in need. To learn more about Rachael Ray Nutrish, visit nutrish.com.

