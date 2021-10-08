North Shore Healthcare Partners with Sound Physicians

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- North Shore Healthcare, the largest provider of post-acute care in the Upper Midwest, has entered into an agreement with Sound Physicians, a leading physician practice in acute and post-acute care, who will provide after-hours telemedicine support to 52 North Shore skilled nursing facilities in Wisconsin. Sound will work in partnership with GAPS Health, a nationwide physician-led organization focused on enhancing medical directorships and patient outcomes, to ensure that North Shore residents receive quality physician services 24-hours per day.



According to David Mills, North Shore's Chief Executive Officer, "Receiving consistent physician support during evenings and weekends has been a challenge for providers for many years. These are the times when we need the most guidance and support from professionals, often at a moment's notice. We are extremely excited to partner with Sound Physicians as they have developed an innovative care model that addresses this issue, resulting in better outcomes and support being delivered to our residents and staff."



"Sound Physicians will focus on bringing acute care expertise to North Shore via our integrated telemedicine platform to improve clinical outcomes and reduce unnecessary returns to the hospital," says Brendan McNamara, Chief Executive Officer, Telemedicine, at Sound Physicians. "For 20 years, our high-performing care models have consistently improved acute and post-acute episode outcomes, and we look forward to collaborating with North Shore and GAPS to ensure seamless round-the-clock care."



North Shore Healthcare, headquartered in Milwaukee, WI, operates 71 long-term skilled nursing care, short-term rehabilitation, and assisted living facilities in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, and North Dakota.



"We are excited to work with Sound Physicians to manage and care for North Shore residents. Sound's experience delivering expert, on-demand physician services on nights, weekends, and holidays adds additional support and continuity of care to optimize patient outcomes," says Dr. Jerry Wilborn, Chief Executive Officer for GAPS. "This partnership will ultimately help improve nursing satisfaction, dramatically reduce hospital readmissions, and improve the quality of care."



Sound Physicians will launch their TeleSNF program at Wisconsin North Shore locations beginning October 2021.



About North Shore Healthcare

North Shore Healthcare and its centers proudly serve communities in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, and North Dakota. With 71 centers that offer long-term skilled nursing care, short-term rehabilitation, and assisted living services, we are the largest post-acute care provider in the Upper Midwest. North Shore is dedicated to being The Right Choice for families and employees by establishing a culture that reinforces the values necessary to be the premier health services provider and employer in each of the communities we serve.



About Sound Physicians

Sound Physicians is a leading physician partner to hospitals, health plans, physician groups, and post-acute providers seeking to transform outcomes for acute episodes of care. For 20 years, our high-performing and affordable care models have combined physician leadership, clinical process, technology, and analytics to consistently improve clinical and financial performance. We are pioneers in value, working together with our partners and community providers to bridge gaps in patient care, from hospital to home. Visit us at www.soundphysicians.com.



About GAPS Health

GAPS Health, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a physician-led organization that provides Medical Directorships across the nation. We deliver clinical and value-based programs for post-acute facilities, assisted living communities, accountable care organizations (ACOs), iSNPs, and payers. Now operating in over 20 states with licensure in almost all states, our innovative clinical pods focus on enhancing and improving the effectiveness of physicians and post-acute providers to care for the frail, elderly, and chronically ill, including COVID-19 patients.

