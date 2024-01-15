NORTH SHORE SAFETY, DESIGNER OF TESLA'S FIRST LEVEL 2 CHARGING SYSTEM, PIONEERS ADVANCED GFCI SAFETY PROTECTION IN NEW HOME EV CHARGING STATIONS

News provided by

North Shore Safety

15 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

The Company's New EVSE2 Level 2 Home EV Charging Station Protects Users and EV Battery Systems

MENTOR, Ohio, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- North Shore Safety is proud to introduce its LineGard® EVSE2 Home Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station. This cutting-edge charging station delivers a formidable 32 amps, translating to an impressive charge rate of approximately 25 miles per hour.

Continue Reading
The USA made LineGard® EVSE2 incorporates North Shore Safety’s GFCI (Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter) Class C industrial level GFCI protection technology. It is designed to meet and exceed the rigorous requirements of the National Electrical Code (NEC) and provides homeowners with a safe, efficient way to charge electric vehicles that is compatible with all popular EVs. The use of a J1772 to NACS adapter is required for Tesla vehicles. For more details visit https://www.nssltd.com/
The USA made LineGard® EVSE2 incorporates North Shore Safety’s GFCI (Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter) Class C industrial level GFCI protection technology. It is designed to meet and exceed the rigorous requirements of the National Electrical Code (NEC) and provides homeowners with a safe, efficient way to charge electric vehicles that is compatible with all popular EVs. The use of a J1772 to NACS adapter is required for Tesla vehicles. For more details visit https://www.nssltd.com/

The USA made LineGard® EVSE2 incorporates North Shore Safety's GFCI (Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter) Class C industrial level GFCI protection technology. It is designed to meet and exceed the rigorous requirements of the National Electrical Code (NEC) and provides homeowners with a safe, efficient way to charge electric vehicles that is compatible with all popular EVs. The use of a J1772 to NACS adapter is required for Tesla vehicles.

Encased in a robust NEMA 3R rated enclosure, the LineGard® EVSE2 is designed to withstand diverse environmental elements, ensuring reliability and longevity. Its sleek and modern design facilitates a straightforward and swift installation process, utilizing a standard NEMA 6-50 plug, commonly found in dryer outlets.

The new home charging station is engineered with delivering the most advanced safeguard against electrical shocks—a paramount feature, especially in damp locations such as garages and outdoor carports. This protection is critical since the integration of a GFCI has been a NEC Code requirement under Article 625 (protection against shock of personnel) for safe EV charging since 1996.

A GFCI helps prevent electric shock by cutting off power if it detects a ground fault, which is a potential risk in moist environments like garages. As EV charging involves high currents for extended periods, a GFCI ensures protection against electrical hazards, thereby safeguarding homeowners, their property, and the EV's battery system. This critical safety device also provides peace of mind by preventing costly damages and contributes to the long-term reliability of the charging infrastructure.

North Shore Safety was instrumental in the design and manufacturing process of Tesla's initial Level 2 charging station for its first production EV, the Roadster, to make it comply with US safety standards. Since then, over the last decade, the company has produced numerous private labeled level 2 charging stations throughout the US, Europe, and Japan. Building on this legacy, North Shore Safety has developed its own Level 2 EVSE charging station, the LineGard® EVSE2 for residential use.

Sean Swick, North Shore Safety's President, notes the LineGard® EVSE2 is vital for alleviating range anxiety and providing a reliable, cost-effective charging option at home. "Our commitment to safety and efficiency standards in the USA, including UL certification, sets new industry benchmarks, ensuring that our customers have peace of mind when charging their EVs, particularly in moisture-prone areas like garages," said Swick.

North Shore Safety stands as a leading authority in numerous industrial and commercial spheres. With over 25 years in the electrical safety industry, North Shore Safety, located in Mentor, Ohio, is a trusted name for USA made, UL Listed electrical protection products.

For more details on North Shore Safety's innovations, visit https://www.nssltd.com/.

Users may purchase the LineGard® EVSE2 Home Charging Station at www.Amazon.com, (https://www.amazon.com/North-Shore-Safety-Electric-Charging/dp/B0CKFJF57P/ref=sr_1_1?crid=31K9HJLGW240V&keywords=the+LineGard%E2%84%A2+EVSE2&qid=1700138053&sprefix=the+linegard+evse2+%2Caps%2C124&sr=8-1)

or through North Shore Safety's preferred distributor, the GFCI Store, https://www.gfcistore.com/evse-charging-station .

SOURCE North Shore Safety

Also from this source

NEW USA MADE EV CHARGING STATION PROVIDES SAFE, RELIABLE, COST-EFFECTIVE CHARGING FOR RESIDENTIAL APPLICATIONS

NEW USA MADE EV CHARGING STATION PROVIDES SAFE, RELIABLE, COST-EFFECTIVE CHARGING FOR RESIDENTIAL APPLICATIONS

North Shore Safety (NSS), a leader in electrical protection solutions for over 25 years, is proud to unveil its latest innovation: the LineGard™...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Electrical Utilities

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.