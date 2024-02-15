North Signal Capital and Fox Capital Partners Announce Full Lease of 1000 Imeson Park Boulevard to RoadOne IntermodaLogistics

"We're thrilled to sign this lease with North Signal at 1000 Imeson Park Boulevard, as this facility will allow us to significantly expand our operations in Jacksonville and better serve our customers there. The 1000 Imeson Park Boulevard facility is across the street from our existing RoadOne operations which offered us important efficiencies. We look forward to a long and prosperous relationship with North Signal as we continue to expand our transloading footprint across the nation" said Ken Kellaway, CEO, RoadOne.

"We are very excited to be in our new facility at 1000 Imeson Park Boulevard which expanded our Jacksonville footprint to three facilities and now over 800,000 sq ft of warehouse & transload space. We looked at many facilities to find the right fit for our customer, and it was great how everything worked out allowing us to secure this brand-new, state of the art, facility in the perfect location. It was a pleasure to work the North Signal Capital team throughout this process and hopefully we can work with them on the next facility expansion in the near future!" said Chris Sloope, VP of Operations in Jacksonville for RoadOne.

As a result of the lease, 100% of the 422,136 SF rentable area is fully leased at 1000 Imeson Park Boulevard. The Class A facility is designed and built to the highest institutional standards including tilt-up concrete construction, 36-foot clear height, ESFR sprinkler systems, and LED lighting. The facility contains 216 auto parks,180 trailer parks and two drive-in doors. RoadOne is now making further investments in the building via significant tenant improvements. Those improvements include: adding dock levelers to every dock-high door (81 total); fencing around the entire site; installing a guard shack and constructing a 100,000 SF climate-controlled section within the premises with all the associated structural improvements. It is anticipated that the tenant improvements will be complete by late summer / early fall 2024. In the meantime, RoadOne is operating in the warehouse.

"We are thrilled to support RoadOne is they continue to build out their world-class logistics platform and help power the economic engine of Jacksonville. We hope to be able to work with RoadOne on other projects in the months and years ahead." said Peter Goulding, Partner, North Signal Capital

"1000 Imeson Park Boulevard is a great example of the type of building most in demand right now in Jacksonville right now: Class-A; in-fill, located in close proximity to the port with exceptional access to the major highways and containing ample parking. While RoadOne took the whole building, this building was designed to easily service the needs of four tenants and that optionality was quite helpful during the lease-up period. Given the proximity to their existing operations across the street I expect RoadOne to call 1000 Imeson Park Boulevard their home for many years to come" said Luke Pope, Executive Managing Director, JLL.

The Joint Venture was represented by Luke Pope, Executive Managing Director at JLL.

About RoadOne IntermodaLogistics

RoadOne IntermodaLogistics is one of the largest privately-owned asset-based intermodal logistics and drayage providers in North America.

RoadOne has over 2,500 drivers that are strategically spread out across 100+ different port, rail, and truckload terminals giving RoadOne the capability to handle all of the logistics needs of shippers throughout the nation, with an asset-based fleet and rapidly growing brokerage division. In addition to RoadOne's growing fleet of drivers, the company currently has almost 5 million sq ft of warehouse and transload space throughout the nation, as well as access to an additional 65+ million sq ft of warehouse and transload space through established strategic partnerships.

In order to provide a better understanding of who RoadOne is, please find a list of services below, as well as the attached link which provides an overview highlighting RoadOne drivers and its capabilities for nationwide transload and drayage. RoadOne IntermodaLogistics Company Video

National Drayage solutions at all Ports and Rail ramps

Dedicated fleet operations

National Transload operations

Yard Management and Depot solutions

National warehousing and fulfillment services

Industry leading Technology & Reporting Capabilities – TVI

For more information, visit: www.roadone.com

About North Signal Capital LLC

North Signal Capital LLC is a real estate investment and development firm. \North Signal seeks to maximize risk-adjusted returns by employing a value-based approach to real estate investing. North Signal targets investments supported by long term secular trends. For more information regarding North Signal Capital LLC, please visit www.northsignal.com.

About Fox Capital Partners

Fox Capital Partners is a real estate investment firm focused exclusively on the industrial sector. Fox Capital manages a series of discretionary funds and joint ventures which invest alongside trusted developers and operators on institutional grade industrial developments and value-add acquisitions. For more information regarding Fox Capital Partners, please visit www.foxcapitalpartners.com.

About JLL

For over 200 years, JLL (NYSE: JLL), a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company, has helped clients buy, build, occupy, manage and invest in a variety of commercial, industrial, hotel, residential and retail properties. A Fortune 500® company with annual revenue of $20.9 billion and operations in over 80 countries around the world, our more than 105,000 employees bring the power of a global platform combined with local expertise. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAYS. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit www.jll.com.

