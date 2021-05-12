North Signal Capital Announces 59,000 SF Lease to Seawest Logistics within RiverPort Commerce Park. RiverPort 1 Now Fully Leased.

HARDEEVILLE, S.C., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, North Signal Capital, is pleased to announce the execution of a 59,182 SF, 7-year lease with Seawest Logistics within RiverPort Commerce Park. Seawest Logistics is a growing apparel logistics company based in Edison, New Jersey.

Following the execution of the lease in April 2021, North Signal is working with Seawest to construct their customized premises within RiverPort 1 (201 Exchange Place Hardeeville, SC). The upfit work is expected to be complete in September. Early occupancy is expected in June.

"This location will be Seawest Logistics' third distribution center in the United States. Following a thorough site selection process, we are excited to build our relationship with both North Signal and the Georgia Ports Authority. With our other locations in the New York / Northern New Jersey and Southern California markets, we look forward to better serving our customer base in the fast-growing Southeastern US market," said Zev Katz, President, Seawest Logistics.

"We are glad to support Seawest's expansion into the Southeast as well as the ongoing economic development of the greater Savannah market. We look forward to a growing partnership with the Seawest team," said Peter Goulding, Partner, North Signal Capital.

Seawest Logistics was represented by Brett Chambless and Connor Winkler of Lee & Associates-Atlanta and Drew Maffey and Rick Marchisio of Lee & Associates-New Jersey. "We are pleased to represent Seawest in their expansion to the Southeast and had an excellent experience with North Signal and their broker. North Signal's RiverPort development is a premier project in the market and will continue to land quality tenants like Seawest," said Connor Winkler, Director, Lee & Associates- Atlanta.

North Signal was represented by William Lattimore at CBRE Savannah.

"Both tenants and brokers are realizing the compelling values available at RiverPort, including Class-A buildings, close proximity to the world-class Port of Savannah, lower cost of doing business, easy highway connectivity, attractive property taxes and economic incentives, as well as plenty of capacity to support future growth," said William Lattimore, Senior Vice President, CBRE.

William represents North Signal on the remaining 4 million square feet within RiverPort Commerce Park. This includes RiverPort 3 (329,000 SF delivered in January 2021) as well as RiverPort 2 (608,000 SF delivering December 2021) and RiverPort 4 (206,000 SF delivering January 2022). For more information regarding RiverPort Commerce Park, please visit www.riverportcommerce.com.

About Seawest Logistics

Seawest Logistics is a full service 3 PL Distribution Center and warehousing company with locations in the Northern New Jersey/New York, Southern California and now Savannah, GA markets offering a wide range of personalized services for importers and manufacturers designed to meet all their logistics needs. Seawest Logistics was established in 2013 by Zev Katz and Eliseo (Mexico) Espindola, 2 partners who have over 45 years of combined experience in the trucking and warehousing industry. Prior to founding Seawest, this team has managed and operated Sea-Jet warehousing and distribution, a 500,000 sq. ft. warehouse in the East Coast for the past 30 years. Zev and Mexico are known for their hands on skill and expertise in the field of warehousing and have a proven track record of excellence and dedication in enabling the smooth flow of operation for their clients. For more information regarding Seawest, please visit www.sea-west.com

About Lee & Associates

Lee & Associates is a full service commercial real estate firm offering an array of real estate services including commercial real estate brokerage, integrated services, and construction services. Established in 1979, Lee & Associates has 65+ offices throughout the United States and Canada. Our professionals regularly collaborate to provide their clients with the most advanced, up-to-date market technology and information. For the latest news from Lee & Associates, visit lee-associates.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Link, our company blog.

About North Signal Capital

North Signal Capital LLC is a real estate investment and development firm with offices in Stamford, CT and Charleston, SC. North Signal seeks to maximize risk-adjusted returns by employing a value-based approach to real estate investing. North Signal targets investments supported by long term secular trends. For more information regarding North Signal Capital LLC, please visit www.northsignal.com.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc., a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2020 revenue). The company has more than 100,000 employees serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com.

SOURCE North Signal Capital LLC

Related Links

http://www.northsignalcapital.com

