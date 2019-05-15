North Slope Chillers Releases Introductory Video
May 15, 2019, 05:00 ET
SALT LAKE CITY, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- North Slope Chillers has released a video featuring its chiller, Fluxwrap and Beacon products. The video showcases the manufacturing process of these products, as well as the industries that North Slope Chillers is proud to use its products in.
The purpose of the video is to give clients, customers and consumers a brief glimpse into the internal workings of how the products they use are designed, made and shipped. In particular, the video allows viewers to learn about North Slope Chillers' custom capabilities and how the most unique of cooling needs can be met with the company's experienced chiller designers and engineers.
Chillers, Fluxwraps and Beacon temperature control units are essential to keeping things cool, no matter what industry needs chilling. For more information on North Slope Chillers, email info@northslopechillers.com.
SOURCE North Slope Chillers
