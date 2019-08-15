North Slope Chillers Tops Chiller Industry Lead Times

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the summer heat beats down, manufacturers in the chilling industry face longer and longer lead times due to rising demand for the power of cold. However, consumers don't need to settle for weeks or months to get their chiller units. This is because North Slope Chillers now has the fastest lead time in the industry.

"Ready-to-ship chillers will ship same day of order," says Chad Meeks, New Product Development Manager for North Slope Chillers. "If not in stock, we'll build them from the ground up. From time of order to shipped it takes only 1-2 weeks. Custom chillers, depending on engineering capacity, take 2-4 weeks."

Chillers are essential for temperature control in many industries. That's why North Slope Chillers place such high importance on getting our chillers out of the factory and into your hands.

To order a chiller and other cooling equipment, visit www.northslopechillers.com or call (866) 826-2993. You can also email info@northslopechillers.com .

North Slope Chillers products can be found in nearly every industry where keeping cool is critical. From lasers to chemicals, dairy to plastics, and welding to cannabis, North Slope Chillers will continue to meet the world's chilling needs.

SOURCE North Slope Chillers

