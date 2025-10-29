North Square Funds Surpass $3 Billion in Assets with Inflows Fueled by Strong Performance

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- North Square Investments (North Square), a multi-boutique manager with a range of product offerings, announced its retail fund family has surpassed $3 billion in assets.

As of October 24, 2025, assets in the North Square Funds totaled approximately $3.03 billion, compared with $2.02 Billion in the Fund complex at year-end 2024. Three North Square Funds have also exceeded the $500-million mark in net assets, including Strategic Income, with $679 million; Dynamic Small Cap with $600 million and Tactical Growth with $581 million.

"Asset growth in our retail fund family this year has been fueled from organic inflows as a result of strong Fund performance across our product offerings," said North Square Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Mark Goodwin.

"In particular, North Square has a number of Funds that have received Overall Ratings of five stars from Morningstar, based on risk-adjusted performance: our Dynamic Small Cap, Preferred and Income Securities, Strategic Income and Tactical Growth Funds," Goodwin said.

Call 855-551-5521 or visit northsquareinvest.com for the most recent month-end performance results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. The performance data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Performance shown reflects contractual fee waivers. Without such waivers, total returns would be reduced. Please visit our website here to view standardized performance for the Funds.

For the period ended 9/30/25, Dynamic Small Cap Fund Class I shares (ORSIX) received 5 Stars Overall by Morningstar among 568 Small Blend funds. For the 3-year period the Fund received 5 stars out of 568 funds, while for the 5-year period the Fund received 4 stars out of 551 funds and for the 10-year period the Fund received 5 stars out of 408 funds.

Strategic Income Fund Class I shares (ADVNX) received 5 Stars Overall by Morningstar among 360 Multisector Bond funds for the period ended 9/30/25. For the 3-year period the Fund received 4 stars out of 360 funds, while for the 5-year period the Fund received 4 stars out of 324 funds and 5 stars out of 221 funds for the 10-year period.

Preferred and Income Securities Fund Class I shares (ORDNX) received 5 Stars Overall by Morningstar among 65 Preferred Stock funds for the period ended 9/30/25. For the 3-year period the Fund received 5 stars out of 65 funds. (The Fund has not been in existence long enough to have received ratings for other time periods.)

Tactical Growth Fund Class I shares (ETFOX) received 5 Stars Overall by Morningstar among 224 Tactical Allocation funds for the period ended 9/30/25. For the 3-year period the Fund received 4 stars out of 224 funds, while for the 5-year period the Fund received 4 stars out of 200 funds and 5 stars out of 136 funds for the 10-year period.

Select Small Cap Fund Class I shares (ADVGX) received 5 Stars Overall by Morningstar among 568 Small Blend funds for the period ended 9/30/25. For the 3-year period the Fund received 5 stars out of 568 funds. (The Fund has not been in existence long enough to have received ratings for other time periods.)

"One of our objectives as an investment management firm is to bring actively-managed institutional strategies to market that can add real value to existing portfolios, potentially enhancing overall returns," Goodwin added. And we believe that has been integral to the success and growth in assets in the North Square Funds."

About North Square

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, North Square Investments is an independent, multi-boutique investment firm dedicated to delivering differentiated active investment strategies to the market. North Square's product offerings include 13 mutual funds, one closed end fund and one ETF. With North Square's ownership interests (majority and minority, respectively) in the distinctly branded firms of CS McKee and Oak Ridge Investments, collective assets under management and advisement totaled $16.83 billion as of 9/30/25. Learn more about North Square Investments at northsquareinvest.com.

Principal Risks of Investing, Dynamic Small Cap Fund: Risk is inherent in all investing, including an investment in the Fund. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including the following principal risks, among others: Small Cap Company Risk, Market Risk, Equity Risk, Reliance on Technology Risk, Value-Oriented Investment Strategies Risk, Management and Strategy Risk, Sector Focus Risk, Liquidity Risk, Portfolio Turnover Risk, ETF Risk, Preferred Stock Risk, Foreign Investment Risk, Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") Risk, and Initial Public Offering ("IPO") Risk. Summary descriptions of these and other principal risks of investing in the Fund are set forth in the Fund's prospectus. Before you decide whether to invest in the Fund, carefully consider these risk factors and special considerations associated with investing in the Fund, which may cause investors to lose money. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. An investment in the Fund is not a deposit of the bank and is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. Please see the Fund's prospectus for additional risk disclosures.

Principal Risks of Investing, Preferred and Income Securities Fund: Risk is inherent in all investing, including an investment in the Fund. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including the following principal risks, among others: Credit and Subordination Risk, Preferred Securities Risk, High Yield ("Junk") Bond Risk, Hybrid Securities Risk, Additional Tier 1 Securities Risk, Fixed Income Security Risk, Interest Rate Risk, Optionality Risk, Sector Focus Risk, Foreign Investments Risk, Rule 144A and Regulation S Securities Risk, Currency Risk, Emerging Markets Risk, Derivatives and Hedging Transactions Risk, Yield Curve Risk, and Gap Risk. Summary descriptions of these and other principal risks of investing in the Fund are set forth in the Fund's prospectus. Before you decide whether to invest in the Fund, carefully consider these risk factors and special considerations associated with investing in the Fund, which may cause investors to lose money. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. An investment in the Fund is not a deposit of the bank and is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. Please see the Fund's prospectus for additional risk disclosures.

Principal Risks of Investing, Strategic Income Fund: Risk is inherent in all investing including an investment in the Fund. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including the following principal risks, among others: Market Risk, Credit Risk, Fixed Income Securities Risk, Interest Rate Risk, Preferred Securities Risk, Mortgage Backed and Asset Backed Securities Risk, High Yield ("Junk") Bond Risk, and Derivatives Risk. Summary descriptions of these and other principal risks of investing in the Fund are set forth in the Fund's prospectus. Before you decide whether to invest in the Fund, carefully consider these risk factors associated with investing in the Fund, which may cause investors to lose money. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. An investment in the Fund is not a deposit of the bank and is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. Please see the Fund's prospectus for additional risk disclosures.

Principal Risks of Investing, Tactical Growth Fund: Risk is inherent in all investing including an investment in the Fund. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including, the following principal risks, among others: Management and Strategy Risk, Investment Companies Risk, Market Risk, Sector Focus Risk, Equity Risk, Growth-Oriented Investment Strategies Risk, Commodity Risk, Currency Risk, Foreign Investment Risk, Fixed Income Securities Risk, Interest Rate Risk, Credit Risk, Liquidity Risk, High Yield ("Junk") Bond Risk, Large-Cap Company Risk, Small Cap and Mid Cap Company Risk, and U.S. Government Securities Risk. Summary descriptions of these and other principal risks of investing in the Fund are set forth in the Fund's prospectus. Before you decide whether to invest in the Fund, carefully consider these risks associated with investing in the Fund, which may cause investors to lose money. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. An investment in the Fund is not a deposit of the bank and is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. Please see the Fund's prospectus for additional risk disclosures.

Principal Risks of Investing, Select Small Cap Fund: Risk is inherent in all investing including an investment in the Fund. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including the following principal risks, among others: Equity Risk, Sector Focus Risk, Market Risk, Small-Cap Company Risk, Preferred Securities Risk, Convertible Securities Risk, Currency Risk, Value-Oriented Investment Strategies Risk, Foreign Investment Risk, and Management and Strategy Risk. Summary descriptions of these and other principal risks of investing in the Fund are set forth in the Fund's prospectus. Before you decide whether to invest in the Fund, carefully consider these risk factors associated with investing in the Fund, which may cause investors to lose money. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. An investment in the Fund is not a deposit of a bank and is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. Please see the Fund's prospectus for additional risk disclosures.

The Morningstar Rating for funds, or "star rating", is calculated monthly for managed products (including mutual funds, variable annuity and variable life subaccounts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and separate accounts) with at least a three-year history. Exchange-traded funds and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Re-turn measure that accounts for variation in a managed product's monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The top 10% of products in each product category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars, and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. The Overall Morningstar Rating for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five-, and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics. The weights are: 100% three-year rating for 36-59 months of total returns, 60% five-year rating/40% three-year rating for 60-119 months of total returns, and 50% 10-year rating/30% five-year rating/20% three-year rating for 120 or more months of total returns. While the 10-year overall star rating formula seems to give the most weight to the 10-year period, the most recent three-year period actually has the greatest impact because it is included in all three rating periods. The Ranking may reflect the waiver of all or a portion of the fund's fees. Without such waiver, the Rankings may have been lower. © 2025 Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained by calling 855-551-5521. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

North Square Investments, LLC is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about the companies' investment advisory services can be found in their respective Form ADV, which are available upon request. Past performance is not indicative of future results

Foreside Fund Services, LLC, Distributor.

SOURCE North Square Investments