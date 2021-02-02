North Star Holdings, Inc. ("North Star") Submits Seven Research License Applications With the DEA for Cannabis Cultivation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- North Star announced today that it has completed its first physical inspection with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). North Star intends to be the leader in pharmaceutical grade cannabis production with facilities encompassing over 140 acres of outdoor cultivation and over 500,000 square feet of indoor and greenhouse cannabis cultivation.

John Kaweske, CEO of North Star states, "The Company believes these applications will position North Star as one of the largest companies in terms of square footage and number of licenses submitted by a single operator for cannabis research in the United States. Our intended clients are universities, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. We intend to offer these researchers numerous cannabis genetic varieties to choose from in order to conduct research. Cannabis research may unlock new drug development for future FDA approved treatments."

The University of Mississippi is the only DEA-licensed cannabis cultivator for research purposes in the United States. North Star is hopeful that 2021 marks a new era of private entities and federal agencies working in cooperation to conduct cannabis research to help create new therapeutics.

Since 2015, John Kaweske, CEO of North Star has been forging a path in the regulated cannabis industry in multiple states by opening new markets, locations, and introducing brands focused on providing the best products for patients and consumers at affordable prices. North Star and its affiliates own and operate multiple medical and retail marijuana centers, hundreds of thousands of square feet of cultivation facilities, extraction laboratories, under the brands Tweedleaf, Xleaf and Leaf Labs in the western United States.

