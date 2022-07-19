NORTH STAR IMAGING OPENS X-RAY INSPECTION SERVICES LAB IN ORLANDO

NSI's new Orlando Inspection Services facility will have an X3000 and X5000 for low energy inspection. A 9 MeV High Energy system will also be installed later this year.

David Nokk, Business Unit Manager for NSI's US Inspection Services Group says, "We're seeing the great demand for X-ray inspection from various industries across the US. We are offering low-energy inspection services now and will be offering High-Energy inspection services at this facility in early fall of 2022. In opening our inspection services lab in Orlando, we will assist the aerospace, defense, biomedical, additive manufacturing, automotive and other industries in the Southeast along with the rest of the United States.

Typical inspections include internal measurements, 3D CAD comparisons, void and/or porosity analysis, surface determinations for reverse engineering, finite element analysis, failure analysis and more.

NSI Orlando is located at 6700 Shadowridge Drive, Suite 100, Orlando, FL 32812. To learn more visit https://4nsi.com/florida-x-ray-inspection-ndt-services-x-ray-systems/

North Star Imaging manufactures turn-key industrial 2D & 3D Digital Radiography & Computed Tomography (CT) X-ray equipment. Industrial X-ray imaging is often used for R&D, Failure Analysis, Quality Control, Internal Measurements, High-Speed 3D Scanning, 3D Metrology & more. X-ray scanning allows users to view & inspect the external & internal structures of a part without opening or destroying it.

NSI also offers as-needed X-ray Inspection Scanning Services at their 6 global sites in Minnesota, California, Massachusetts, Florida, UK, and China. The company also provides 24/7 NDT Technical Service and Basic & Advanced NDT classroom and online trainings all year round.

NSI is certified for both ISO 9001:2015 QMS (Quality Management System) and ISO 14001:2015 EMS (Environmental Management System) and ITAR and NAS410 compliant. Visit our website for more information www.4nsi.com.

SOURCE North Star Imaging