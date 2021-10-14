North Star Imaging Welcomes New Global Sales Director

Lih Fang has a diverse background in the industrial and medical device fields and, has worked in small and large global companies where she honed her results-oriented skills.

Lih Fang has an electrical engineering degree from the Minnesota State University in Mankato, as well as an MBA from Lehigh University in Pennsylvania. She has a Six Sigma Black Belt and is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP).

Lih Fang speaks six languages and resides in MN.

For further information, please contact [email protected].

North Star Imaging manufactures turn-key industrial 2D & 3D Digital Radiography & Computed Tomography (CT) X-ray equipment. Industrial X-ray imaging is often used for R&D, Failure Analysis, Quality Control, Internal Measurements, High-Speed 3D Scanning, 3D Metrology & more. X-ray scanning allows users to view & inspect the external & internal structures of a part without opening or destroying it.

NSI also offers as-needed X-ray Inspection Scanning Services at their 5 global sites in Minnesota, California, Massachusetts, UK, and China and, 24/7 NDT Technical Service and Basic & Advanced NDT classroom and online trainings all year round. NSI is certified for both ISO 9001:2015 QMS (Quality Management System) and ISO 14001:2015 EMS (Environmental Management System).

Visit our website for more information www.4nsi.com.

SOURCE North Star Imaging

Related Links

http://www.4nsi.com

