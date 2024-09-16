NORTH STAR PROMISE DRIVES RECORD ENROLLMENT AT MINNESOTA'S PUBLIC COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES

State Colleges and Universities See 7% Enrollment Surge; University of Minnesota Freshman Class Up 8%

SAINT PAUL, Minn., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- North Star Prosperity released the following statement after public higher education institutions across the state reported a surge in enrollment thanks to the North Star Promise, a groundbreaking program designed to increase college access and affordability by providing tuition-free opportunities at public and tribal colleges for Minnesota residents making less than $80,000. It is the first time in over a decade that enrollment at Minnesota's public colleges has increased.

North Star Prosperity led the campaign for North Star Promise, which Governor Tim Walz signed into law in May 2023.

"The North Star Promise program is a game-changer," stated Mike Dean, Executive Director of North Star Prosperity. "We know that higher education is the most reliable path toward the middle class and yet for more than two decades, the cost of college has been out of reach for too many students. When we make education affordable and accessible, it's an investment in the future of Minnesota's workforce. Giving Minnesotans the tools to succeed in today's economy is not only the right thing to do; it's good business."

North Star Prosperity is fighting for an economy that works for all Minnesotans. Driven by our belief that everyone deserves a fair shot, we challenge the systemic roots of poverty and inequality by advocating for progressive economic policies that dismantle structural barriers and expand opportunity for all.

