North Suburban Wellness Offers GAINSWave® in Illinois

As men age, the vessels in their penis weaken, contract and fill with micro-plaque, which can lead to Erectile Dysfunction. As these tiny vessels become clogged, the penis decreases in sensitivity, making it harder for men to achieve and maintain an erection. Thankfully, the GAINSWave protocols can enhance a man's performance by using high-frequency acoustic waves to repair existing blood vessels and improve blood flow.

Thanks to the numerous clinical studies on Low-Intensity Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (Li-ESWT), we can see that this therapy improves not only Erectile Dysfunction symptoms but also sexual performance. "GAINSWave is an ideal solution for men looking to improve spontaneous erections without the use of Viagra or Cialis," says Larry Kaskel, MD. Patients receiving GAINSWave therapy have reported improved erection quality, enhanced sexual performance and decreased refractory times between orgasms, which is why this a great alternative to ED medications.

This drug and surgery-free procedure only takes about 20 minutes and can enhance a man's sex life while addressing the root cause of Erectile Dysfunction. North Suburban Wellness is now treating men with the GAINSWave Therapy in their offices located at 1732 1st St, Highland Park, IL 60035, USA.

Dr. Larry Kaskel, Director of Men's Health and Executive Wellness at North Suburban Wellness, is a graduate of the Rush Medical College in Chicago and completed his Internal Medicine internship and residency at Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center. Dr. Kaskel is dual board certified in both Internal Medicine and clinical lipidology. He has been practicing medicine since 1991. He has hosted over 200 radio shows on Reach MD and can still be heard here.



He wrote and published "Living in Wellness" in 2014. He has lectured extensively internationally on the benefits of "Lifestyle Therapy". Dr. Kaskel has been treating Men's Health issues for over 25 years. He is currently on staff at Northwestern Hospital in Lake Forest and is on the teaching staff at Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine. He is married, lives in Highland Park with two teenagers.

For More Information Contact:

Alexandra Schapiro

Marketing Account Manager

alexandra@gainswave.com

305-918-1886

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-suburban-wellness-offers-gainswave-in-illinois-300659145.html

SOURCE GAINSWave