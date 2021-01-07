North Texas Bells Opens 4th Taco Bell Location in Lewisville, TX

This location is a modern expression of the brand in a contemporary shaped, neutral colored building with a brick finish corner tower. The 2,053 square foot restaurant will feature the Taco Bell logo and brand artwork around the exterior of the building. As Taco Bell continues its commitment to safety, customers can enjoy a contactless takeout, drive-thru, or delivery dining experience.

"We are proud to be creating jobs in the area and know this is going to be a great location," said Peter Allen, VP of Operations, North Texas Bells.

The restaurant will serve the community seven days a week between the hours of 7:00 am – 1:00 am and has brought around 30 to 35 new jobs to Lewisville.

North Texas Bells, LLC (NTB) is a Franchisee of Taco Bell Corp. NTB was founded on December 21, 2011 with the acquisition of 13 units in the Dallas DMA. The company was founded and committed to its mission statement, "Consistently, Best on Block." Delivering Great Food and a Great Guest Experience is paramount to the success of NTB. The company has grown to over 58 Taco Bell locations in North Texas and Central Oklahoma. NTB celebrates its culture focused on family and winning in every category. Our people are the foundation of our success and we treat everyone as Family.

