North Texas ENT Practice Associates of Ear, Nose & Throat Surgery joins ENT Specialty Partners

DALLAS, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Associates of Ear, Nose & Throat Surgery, a comprehensive ENT practice with locations in Flower Mound and Lewisville, Texas, has joined the growing physician-led community of practices at ENT Specialty Partners.

Led by board-certified otolaryngologists Thomas C. Bramhall, MD, and M. Bradley Evans, MD, the practice has served patients in Flower Mound and the surrounding communities since 1996. They provide a wide range of ENT, hearing, sinus, and head and neck cancer treatments for pediatric and adult patients.

"The goal of our practice has always been to provide high-quality, compassionate care to our patients," said Dr. Evans. "By joining forces with ESP and having the opportunity to collaborate with other like-minded physicians across the DFW Metroplex, it will greatly enhance our ability to offer more services to accomplish those goals. I am excited to be a part of this unique, cutting-edge organization."

Dr. Bramhall established Associates of Ear, Nose & Throat Surgery after completing his training at Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk, VA. Dr. Evans, who trained at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, TX, joined the practice in 2006. The practice also includes two clinical audiologists trained in a wide range of hearing care services.

"For more than 25 years, we've been honored to bring excellent ENT care to the Lewisville and Flower Mound communities," said Dr. Bramhall. "This partnership with ESP will further our impact on the health of the families we serve by providing our team with enhanced resources and support of a network of quality practices across the state."

The ESP practice community is one of the largest independent ENT practices in the country, now including 24 ENT physicians, 21 audiologists, 10 advanced practice providers, and numerous support staff providing a wide range of services in otolaryngology-head and neck surgery, audiology, and allergy treatments. ESP partner practices are located across 16 Texas locations: Allen, Bellville, Brenham, Bryan-College Station, Carrollton, Celina, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Giddings, Huntsville, La Grange, Lewisville, McKinney, Plano, and Wichita Falls. Learn more about ESP at ENTSP.com.

SOURCE ENT Specialty Partners