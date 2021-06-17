North Texas Firms Join Forces For Paraquat Victims Suffering From Parkinson's

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Fort Worth couple has filed suit against major corporations, Syngenta and Chevron, alleging the husband, with ties to Wise County, suffers from Parkinson's disease as a result of his exposure to the corporations' herbicide Paraquat.

Paraquat was first produced for commercial purposes in 1961. It is primarily used agriculturally and by the railroads, and sales were exclusively limited to commercial use.

David Tackel began using Paraquat while working for Rock Island Railroad in 1970. As part of his work, he was exposed to Paraquat when he regularly broadcast and sprayed around the railroad bridges. Mr. Tackel also served as Water Engineer for the railroad and officed in a 10'x 12' room where the Paraquat was stored.

The lawsuit alleges the manufacturers and sellers of Paraquat deliberately concealed the known dangers of Paraquat for at least four decades, hid evidence of the dangers from government safety agencies, and, knowingly, unleashed a product that causes Parkinson's disease.

In 2011, an epidemiological study of U.S. farmers revealed that people exposed to Paraquat were twice as likely to develop Parkinson's disease than people who were not exposed to it.

In the book, Ending Parkinson's Disease: A Prescription for Action, Ray Dorsey, M.D writes, "These chemicals were introduced worldwide after World War II, and many are still used today on our fields," he said. "For this reason, farmers are at a markedly increased risk of developing Parkinson's. If you feed a mouse Paraquat — which is banned in China but not the U.S. — it will kill the dopamine-producing cells in the brain. These chemicals are tremendously toxic to the brain and have even been detected in milk, in supermarkets."

Mr. and Mrs. Tackel seek recovery for Mr. Tackel's injuries. They want a strong message sent to Syngenta and Chevron that no amount of corporate profit is worth damaging a life.

The suit will become part of Multidistrict Litigation joining related, but separate, cases of others diagnosed with Parkinson's from Paraquat exposure.

