North Texas Innovation Alliance Names DRIVEN360 Public Relations Agency of Record

DALLAS, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North Texas Innovation Alliance, a 501(c)3 regional consortium of over 40 municipalities, agencies, corporations and academic institutions across North Texas working to create the most connected, smart and resilient region in the country, has selected DRIVEN360 a world-class integrated communications and brand marketing house – as its public relations agency of record (AOR). With years of experience in elevating leading technology brands, influential smart cities and municipalities through bold integrated strategies and creative storytelling, the DRIVEN360 team is spearheading communications support for North Texas Innovation Alliance (NTXIA) and their members.

DRIVEN360’s agile team cuts through the market clutter with disruptive, impactful integrated brand marketing communications consulting, strategy, activation and bold results. Leveraging years of brand and strategic communications expertise the company delivers multiplatform impact across the marketing mix. Founded by broadcast media personality and transportation/automotive expert, Mike Caudill, DRIVEN brings brands in reach of media outlets across TV, digital, print and social. (PRNewsfoto/DRIVEN360)

"At NTXIA, our goal is to promote economic development, improve efficiencies across municipalities and enhance North Texans' everyday lives by helping our members develop a holistic approach to developing policy, adopting smart city technologies, securing funding and more," said Jennifer Sanders, NTXIA Executive Director and Co-Founder. "As an organization, we act as connectors to ensure key organizations, individuals and municipalities who may not have known the importance of working as one, are introduced to ensure each party receives the appropriate support to catalyze success in their projects. Our organization is looking forward to working with DRIVEN360 to continue to amplify our mission, goals and tools to ensure our current and future partners and members have the full picture of how we may best support them in their smart city efforts and in making North Texas the best it can be for our residents."

DRIVEN360's agile team brings years of experience in supporting ground-breaking technology solutions and leading smart cities in public relations and strategic communications, brand counsel and strategy, integrated marketing, partnership development and more. The agency will aid NTXIA in magnifying their marketing and branding initiatives across a mix of communications, in addition to providing counsel for long-term member and partnership development.

"NTXIA's mission to improve the everyday lives of individuals, families, businesses and organizations across North Texas is inspiring," said Mike Caudill, DRIVEN360 President and CEO. "As an agency, we are always looking to work with organizations such as NTXIA whose mission is greater than themselves. Their knowledge and work ethic to not only implement innovative smart city solutions but to ensure municipalities have the tools they need for long-term success is one of the many reasons we are thrilled to be working with this organization. We are honored to be working with NTXIA and are looking forward to supporting them and their mission to make North Texas a better place for all."

ABOUT DRIVEN360

Founded by broadcast news personality, transportation/automotive expert and PR veteran, Mike Caudill, DRIVEN360's world-class track record is highlighted by the launch of startups into the global spotlight, as well as moving the needle for blue chip brands and some of the largest Fortune 500 companies via bold, modern strategies. The disruptive integrated communications/brand marketing firm's multi-industry expertise is reflected by current and past brands including Fisker, Sprint, SoftBank Group, LINE-X, Sena Bluetooth, MiFi®/Inseego, Borla, Saint-Gobain, Fernando Alonso's Kimoa brand, sports teams to Zero Motorcycles and many others. From a media relations perspective, DRIVEN's ability to bring brands of all varieties in reach of the most prominent media outlets across TV, digital, print and social is unrivaled – from Automotive, Powersports/Motorsports, Lifestyle, Entertainment, Luxury, Technology, Health/Fitness, Hospitality, Consumer Products to Fashion.

ABOUT THE NORTH TEXAS INNOVATION ALLIANCE

The North Texas Innovation Alliance (NTXIA) is a 501(c)3 consortium of key cross-sector stakeholders working to develop and implement a smart region strategy for North Texas. The NTXIA is building the most connected, smart and resilient region in the country – bringing together government entities on all levels, transit agencies, utilities/infrastructure, public safety, educational institutions and some of the world's top technology developers in the private sector to pave the way for a brighter tomorrow. The organization's mission is to break down silos and drive the collaborative use of data, technology and community to address the most pressing topics and create solutions that will improve quality of life, drive inclusive economic development and promote resource efficiency. For more information, please visit www.NTXIA.org, or follow on LinkedIn and .

SOURCE North Texas Innovation Alliance