North Texas Innovator Tapped as Catalyst Chief Medical Officer

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeffery Bullard, MD, a trailblazing physician and health care entrepreneur and innovator, has been named the new Chief Medical Officer for the Catalyst Health Network.

Dr. Bullard is a pioneer in integrative medicine, behavioral health, and family medicine. He also was a strong and early advocate for using technology and a range of services to enhance primary care and other forms of care.

Among other accomplishments, he designed an integrative medicine center — MaxHealth Family, Internal and Sports Medicine in Colleyville — as a collection clinics to collaboratively address patients' cross-cutting needs in areas such as nutrition, weight loss, physical fitness, brain health and mental health, physical medicine and rehabilitation, sports medicine, cardiovascular health, and chronic disease. The center's concept has been nationally recognized, and Dr. Bullard and his center have been featured in a variety of healthcare publications.

He also founded Acuity Brain Center, which utilizes a variety of modern technologies to assess patients and help address their mental and brain health needs. The center takes a comprehensive approach to brain health while reducing the stigma associated with care for mental health.

"I've spent my life working to enrich the lives of patients and the primary care physicians who care for them — it's an honor to be part of an organization that's striving to help entire communities thrive," Dr. Bullard said. "Catalyst has become a compelling example of how health care needs to work and function to be sustainable in the 21st century. I truly believe that the innovations we create here will become models for the rest of the country."

"Catalyst is focused on maximizing the value of the relationship between physicians and patients, and no one more exemplifies the critical importance and value of this relationship than Dr. Bullard," said Christopher Crow, MD, Catalyst Health Network president. "From the first days of his career, he has sought to break the model of long waits in waiting rooms and hurried, impersonal doctor's appointments. We're thrilled to incorporate the innovations he's made — and the innovations that are coming — throughout the Catalyst network."

Catalyst is a URAC accredited clinically integrated network of primary care physicians who provide coordinated, high-quality care in ways that focus on patients' needs and preserve physicians' independence. Today, Catalyst is responsible for the care of over 1 million patient lives and has expanded the delivery of care outside of North Texas to the entire state. It is powered by StratiFi Health, which provides the management services to operate Catalyst Health Network. StratiFi Health exists to improve the health of communities by providing population health and physician practice services that proactively shape the patient's health care experience.

