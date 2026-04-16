North Texas Lands Trua Senior Living Locators Franchise

Trua SLL of North Texas Set To Help Seniors Find Compassionate Care

FRISCO, Texas, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trua, a franchise that helps families find ideal senior living options for their loved ones, has launched in North Texas. The brand recently welcomed new franchise owner Chad Carty.

"My journey into senior care is deeply personal," said Carty. "For nearly 18 months, I was searching for the right opportunity - something meaningful that truly helps people. I knew I didn't want to sell products or services that weren't essential. When I discovered Trua, it immediately stood out. It solves real needs. My father's battle with congestive heart failure also played a big role in this decision. When his time in the hospital was coming to an end, our family struggled to determine the best next step. I remember wishing we had someone like Trua to guide us through that process. The level of care and commitment to families is what makes this work so important to me."

Carty's goal is to help clients find the most suitable senior living community with compassion, care, and clarity. Trua's mission aligns closely with his passion to guide families with empathy through one of life's most important decisions.

Founded in 2019, Trua Senior Living Locators provides personalized guidance to help families navigate senior living options. The Cincinnati-based operation combines a blend of proprietary software, vetting protocols and skillsets to identify senior living options that best match their clients' personal wishes.

With nearly 16 years of experience in the medical device industry, Carty brings a strong understanding of hospital and rehabilitation environments. His background allows him to build meaningful relationships with case workers and rehab professionals, all working toward the shared goal of ensuring patients are placed in the best possible setting for their care and lifestyle needs. His combination of clinical familiarity and genuine compassion positions him to be a trusted resource for families navigating senior care decisions.

"This first year is about listening, learning, and building trust," said Carty. "To truly care for families, we must take ownership of every situation and make it personal. Every individual we help is someone's parent, sibling, or friend - and they deserve the same level of care we would want for our own loved ones. Having lived in this community for over 20 years, I've seen it grow into the thriving area it is today. I'm excited to become an active part of the senior community here, learning from and working alongside the incredible advocates and organizations that are already making a difference."

Families and professionals looking for senior care for their loved ones or patients can learn more information by visiting https://truacares.com/trua-of-north-texas/.

SOURCE Trua Senior Living Locators of North Texas