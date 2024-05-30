North Texas Medical Center, Southwest Health System Named Among "100 Great Community Hospitals for 2024" by Becker's Healthcare

PLANO, Texas, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Hospital Corporation (CHC) is pleased to announce that Becker's Healthcare named North Texas Medical Center (NTMC) and Southwest Health System (SHS) to its "100 Great Community Hospitals 2024" list.

NTMC in Gainesville, Texas, and SHS in Cortez, Colo., join other community hospitals on Becker's list that provide "clinical and academic excellence, personalized, and holistic care, and overall improved health in their communities." Tom Sledge is CEO of NTMC, a CHC 60-bed acute care hospital. Joe Theine is CEO of SHS, a CHC-managed 20-bed critical access hospital.

Becker's based its selections on nominations and outside rankings and ratings organizations, including U.S. News & World Report, Healthgrades, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), The Leapfrog Group, the National Rural Health Association and The Chartis Center for Rural Health.

CHC President and CEO Jim Kendrick commented: "Becker's recognition validates the reputation of NTMC and SHS as two of the country's finest community hospitals. CHC is extremely proud of their dedicated staff who work tirelessly to improve the quality of patient outcomes and satisfaction. CHC is honored to play an integral role in their achievements and advancing quality and efficient healthcare delivery."

Including NTMC and SHS on the publication's list reflects their achievements in operational and financial improvements, such as:

NMTC joined a pilot program introducing Hospital at Home care to its community. The new program is designed to improve the quality and accessibility of healthcare in their service area. In 2023, NMTC received the CMS 5-Star Overall Rating and 5-Star Patient Survey Rating, making NTMC one of nine Texas hospitals to earn the highest marks in both categories.

hospitals to earn the highest marks in both categories. SHS' innovations include improving the hospital's infrastructure to reduce building costs, launching a community-based physician recruitment program that led to several hires, and collaborating with CHC on various revenue integrity improvements.

Community Hospital Corporation owns, manages and consults with hospitals through CHC Hospitals, CHC Consulting and CHC ContinueCARE.

