North Texas Smiles Introduces BRĒTH Method™: A Non-Surgical, Airway-First Approach to Improving Children's Sleep, Focus, and Development

Developed by Dr. Justin R. Warcup, DDS, the proprietary BRĒTH Method™ applies evidence-based airway principles to pediatric sleep, growth, and developmental health

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Justin Warcup , DDS, Founder of North Smiles Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics and an early leader in airway-focused dental care, today announced the launch of the BRĒTH Method™ , an innovative, non-surgical pediatric airway therapy designed to help children breathe clearly, sleep deeply, and thrive developmentally.

The BRĒTH Method™ is a cutting-edge advancement in airway-focused dentistry, prioritizing natural growth and optimal nasal breathing over traditional symptom-based treatments. By addressing and correcting the root causes of restricted airways and inefficient breathing patterns, the BRĒTH Method™ supports healthier development during children's most formative years of craniofacial growth, typically ages three through eight years old, with results lasting their lifetime.

"We have seen the growing science which shows the extent to which health issues are tied to children's facial development, including sleep problems, snoring/grinding, ADHD, and bedwetting," said Dr. Justin Warcup, Creator of the BRĒTH Method™. "This method empowers families with a proactive, growth-guided strategy that helps children thrive from the inside out."

Why The BRĒTH Method™ Matters

Research and clinical observations reveal that restricted airways, chronic mouth breathing, and hindered nasal airflow can directly contribute to disrupted sleep, behavioral challenges, delayed facial development, and poor cognitive outcomes in children.

Dr. Warcup developed the five-phase BRĒTH Method™ as an integrated therapy solution to:

Encourage efficient nasal breathing

Support natural jaw and airway development

Improve sleep quality and oxygenation

Promote better behavioral and cognitive function

Deliver non-invasive, growth-centered care

Each one of the phases in the method has distinct goals to identify concerns early, restore proper muscle function and prepare the body for healthy development, elevate the child's breathing efficiency, and ensure the child maintains the benefits, now and throughout adulthood.

While traditional dental and orthodontic treatments focus solely on teeth alignment or symptom relief, the BRĒTH Method™ uses advanced diagnostics and customized treatment planning to address the foundational issues affecting every child's airway health.

With the launch of the BRĒTH Method™, Dr. Warcup aims to transform how families and other practices approach pediatric airway challenges. By reframing airway health as a cornerstone of growth and development in a person's early years, North Texas Smiles is charting a new course that emphasizes holistic prevention and long-term wellness.

For more information about the BRĒTH Method™, including treatment options and how to schedule an assessment, visit www.northtexassmiles.com

ABOUT DR. JUSTIN WARCUP

Dr. Justin Warcup is the owner of North Smiles Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics and the founder of the BRĒTH Method™, a whole-child, airway-first approach that focuses on early nasal breathing and jaw development to support sleep, behavior, and long-term health. He emphasizes early assessment, often before traditional orthodontic timelines, because much of facial growth is set by childhood. He is passionate about providing the best possible pediatric dental care and experience in an energetic, fun, and kid-friendly atmosphere. Dr. Warcup is a member of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry , American Dental Association , Texas Dental Association , Texas Academy of Pediatric Dentistry , and Fort Worth District Dental Society .

