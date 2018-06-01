North Texas Spa Sued Over Drowning Death in Sensory Deprivation Tank

Gloria Fanning died April 7, having spent eight days on life support following her first visit to the spa, located in Flower Mound, Texas. Advertised as the "world's first tranquility studio," The Float Spot encloses customers in sensory deprivation tanks filled with highly salinated water that increases a person's buoyancy. The company touts myriad health benefits, while downplaying any potential risks from the enclosed floatation tanks.

As a first-time customer, Ms. Fanning was given a brief orientation then left alone in the tank. According to the lawsuit, she later was discovered in a state of "distress" by an employee who initially called the business owner for guidance rather than calling 911 for assistance. Once paramedics finally arrived, they found Ms. Fanning unresponsive. She never regained consciousness.

"Gloria was promised an experience that was beneficial and completely safe. The company's own website claims that accidental drowning is not possible, which is patently untrue and contradicts reports of others across the country who have died in a similar fashion," said the Fanning family's attorney, Michael Lyons, co-founder of Deans & Lyons.

"This is a rapidly expanding industry that lacks any of the regulation necessary to ensure that customers are kept safe inside these aquatic sensory deprivation tanks. It is too late for Gloria, but this has to change."

The lawsuit, filed May 31, is Greta S. Anthony and David Porter v. Fc Acqua, LLC, dba The Float Spot and Raymond J. Thoma, Cause No. 18-4802-367 in Denton County District Court.

Deans & Lyons, LLP, has offices in Dallas and Houston and maintains a reputation as one of the state's premier trial boutique firms. Its lawyers routinely handle high-stakes litigation of all kinds, including matters involving personal injury, wrongful death, products liability, business disputes, professional liability, real estate, securities, and construction. To learn more, visit http://www.deanslyons.com.

Media Contact:

Rhonda Reddick

800-559-4534

rhonda@androvett.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-texas-spa-sued-over-drowning-death-in-sensory-deprivation-tank-300658266.html

SOURCE Deans & Lyons, LLP

Related Links

http://www.deanslyons.com

