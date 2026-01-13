North Valley Specialty Group Reinvents Wound Care in Sacramento: Young, Ambitious Mobile Crew Delivers Unmatched Clinical Excellence and Communication

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- North Valley Specialty Group (NVSG), a leading provider of advanced mobile wound care, today announced its continued commitment to revolutionizing patient treatment across the Sacramento area. By coupling advanced, biological therapies with a high-energy, patient-centric operational model, NVSG's dedicated team of clinical specialists is setting a new benchmark for seamless, high-quality care delivered directly to the patient's bedside, home, or facility.

NVSG has quickly established itself as a vital resource in the region, solving the challenge of accessing specialized care by bringing it directly to the patient. However, the company attributes its superior clinical outcomes not just to its state-of-the-art treatments, but to its unique, young, and ambitious crew. This highly motivated team prioritizes unmatched communication and personalized patient relationships, ensuring continuity of care that often lacks in traditional medical settings.

"The passion and drive of our team is our secret weapon," says Heldai Supremo Aguilar, CEO. "We are a locally owned group built on the principle that exceptional clinical results stem from compassionate, continuous care and crystal-clear communication. Our specialists are dedicated to making every interaction—from the first visit to the final healing—seamless and supportive for both the patient and their managing facility."

The mobile clinic specializes in advanced therapies, including the use of biological and biomembrane products that promote rapid tissue regeneration and faster wound closure. This approach, combined with the team's meticulous communication loop, has led to significantly reduced hospital readmissions and improved overall quality of life for patients dealing with complex conditions like pressure injuries and venous/arterial ulcers.

Key Highlights of NVSG's Sacramento Services:

Advanced Biomembrane Treatments: Utilizing cutting-edge products for superior healing rates.

Utilizing cutting-edge products for superior healing rates. Zero Interruption Care Model: Delivering consistent, high-quality treatment directly to homes and skilled nursing facilities.

Delivering consistent, high-quality treatment directly to homes and skilled nursing facilities. Proactive Communication: Ensuring caregivers, families, and primary physicians are continuously updated on patient progress.

Ensuring caregivers, families, and primary physicians are continuously updated on patient progress. Focus on Outcomes: Driven to achieve faster healing times and fewer complications, renewing hope for patients.

North Valley Specialty Group is ready to partner with new facilities and patients across the greater Sacramento area. Their ambitious crew is standing by to deliver the future of specialized, compassionate wound care today.

About North Valley Specialty Group (NVSG)

North Valley Specialty Group is a dedicated mobile wound care clinic serving the Sacramento, CA, region. Committed to restoring health and renewing hope, NVSG employs a specialized clinical team and advanced biological and biomembrane therapies to provide high-quality, continuous, and patient-centered treatment directly in-home and in facility settings.

