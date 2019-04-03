North Webster Chamber of Commerce Adds Virtual Reality to Local Community

NORTH WEBSTER, Ind., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- North Webster will use a "360-degree Virtual Reality Tour" of the city to attract more visitors and add more value to chamber members. The Chamber of Commerce of North Webster contracted the Warsaw, Ind.-based Clear Vision Media team to develop a 360 Virtual Reality Tour using branded aerial photography and community video vignettes. The VR tour will include Chamber members and specified locations in North Webster.

The Virtual Reality Tour provides a bird's eye view of North Webster that allows online and mobile and desktop viewers to drop down into a 360-degree virtual tour of all participating locations. Viewers interested in the community can virtually preview restaurants, stores and community facilities before ever visiting the business or location. The virtual tour will be embedded on the Chamber website and accessible through partner websites. View a preliminary virtual tour of North Webster here: Virtual Tour Link.

"I am very passionate about our town and what we have to offer with all our unique storefronts, beautiful lakes, lodging, restaurants and our famous Dixie Sternwheeler," said Sue Ward, president of North Webster Chamber and small business owner herself.

"North Webster is a smaller Chamber making a great investment in increasing value for its members," said Chis Sanchez, owner of Clear Vision Media, "These are the projects that will increase online traffic for local businesses. We are also working with the Kosciusko County Visitors Bureau and already have a 360 VR of every town and many key community locations." He added that the project will be concluded and launched by the beginning of summer 2019 with all participating locations included.

Clear Vision Media is an Indiana-based Google Agency and Top Google Image Provider specializing in Community Super Virtual Realty Tours and Google Street View. Clear Vision Media will also lead several community outreach seminars discussing how local businesses can utilize Google Business Products with their Grow with Google Program.

More information about the North Webster Chamber of Commerce can be found here: Clearvision.media

Visitor or business inquiries are welcomed at: nwttchamber@gmail.com or 574-834-7076.

