North West London NHS trusts unify imaging with Sectra's cloud platform to boost collaboration and speed diagnoses

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical technology and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has signed an agreement to migrate two of its existing NHS customers in North West London to a joint, fully managed cloud service for enterprise imaging, Sectra One Cloud. By consolidating London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust and Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust onto a single cloud service, the trusts will enable clinicians to collaborate seamlessly across organizations. This will accelerate diagnoses and improve patient care throughout the region.

"Moving to a cloud-based imaging environment is a natural next step for us as we look to support our clinicians. By consolidating imaging into a single, shared platform, we can streamline workflows and make it easier for teams to collaborate and access the information they need across sites. Sectra One Cloud gives us the flexibility to manage growing imaging volumes while supporting more consistent ways of working, ultimately helping our clinicians focus on timely, high-quality care for patients," says Matt Fitzpatrick, Head of Operations, Diagnostic Imaging, London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust.

The two trusts, both of which already use Sectra's solution, provide care to approximately 1.5 million people. By consolidating radiology and breast imaging into a single, fully managed cloud-based system, the trusts will benefit from continuous monitoring, optimization, and upgrades by Sectra. With Sectra responsible for infrastructure, maintenance, and upgrades, the trusts also reduce operational risk and ensure high system availability. This allows internal IT teams to focus on clinical priorities and long-term development, while the scalable solution can expand to additional imaging specialties as needs evolve.

"Across the NHS, transitioning to the cloud has become a strategic priority to support more connected and sustainable care delivery. For trusts in the North West London Region, this transition creates a shared foundation for regional collaboration and long-term planning, while providing the flexibility to integrate new capabilities such as AI into clinical workflows. The cloud solution also strengthens the trusts' cybersecurity, which is increasingly important in today's healthcare environment. As a result, the trusts can scale and innovate as clinical and organizational needs evolve," says Jane Rendall, Managing Director for Sectra UK and Ireland.

The five-year contract was signed in the third quarter of Sectra's 2025/2026 fiscal year, and the contracted order value is approximately GBP 8 million of which approximately GBP 4.6 million is guaranteed.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS".

